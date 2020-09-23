All children in Sarasota County can get free breakfast and lunch from now until Dec. 31.
The meals are available through an extension from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Sarasota County School District announced Wednesday.
The meals are available for every child under 18 years, whether they go to school in person, use remote learning programs, or are home school learners. The program even covers children who are not currently enrolled in Sarasota County Schools.
The district asks that if a child does not currently have a MySchoolBucks account, they or their family should create one. Remote learners, home-schoolers and nonstudents need to order meals on MySchoolBucks before 5 p.m. each Thursday.
Meal packets cover an entire week, and may be picked up every Tuesday via a drive-up system at schools throughout the county. Locations can be selected while ordering on MySchoolsBucks and confirming your school's pick up time.
Students do not need to be in the vehicle at time of pickup, but a valid student ID (state-issued ID, birth certificate, or copy of a student report card) is required.
For in-person learners, a la carte items will be an additional charge and charged to the student's account.
For questions or special requests, contact the Sarasota County Schools Food and Nutrition team at 941-486-2199.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
