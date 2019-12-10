The Sarasota County School Board has named Misti Corcoran interim superintendent for Sarasota County Schools, pending a formal vote and final contract.
Corcoran previously served as assistant superintendent and chief financial officer for the district.
She was appointed as acting superintendent Nov. 19 to serve on a short-term basis. However, she was selected at a meeting Tuesday to fill the role until a permanent superintendent is hired next year, a press release announced.
The district reached a mutual separation agreement with former superintendent Todd Bowen on the same date, ending his employment with the district.
She will serve a dual role of interim superintendent and CFO.
According to the press release, Corcoran is a certified public accountant and has served as the CFO of the district since 2007. Prior to that, she served 10 years with the Sarasota County government as the general manager of financial services with the County Commission and the Clerk of the Circuit Court Finance Division.
The district also approved the appointment of Jody Dumas to serve as the assistant superintendent and chief operating officer, effective immediately.
Dumas has served as both interim COO and the executive director of Facilities, Planning and Construction since June. He has been with the district since September of 2003
The district will look to hire a new executive director to fill his former position.
“Jody is absolutely the right person for the job. He was extremely effective as the interim COO, and we look forward to having him fulfill this role full-time," said Corcoran.
In his new role, Dumas will be responsible for several operations departments, including Facilities, Planning, Construction, Human Resources, Communications, School Safety, Transportation and Food and Nutrition Services, the press release from the district stated.
"The efficient operation of the school district is imperative for our students to learn and school communities to succeed, and we look forward to continued improvements and excellent service under his leadership," Corcoran added.
