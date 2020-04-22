The Sarasota County School Board plans to have a new superintendent in three months.
According to the timeline approved by the board Tuesday, the superintendent will be selected July 14.
At the board’s July 23 meeting, they will vote whether or not to approve the superintendent contract, if the plan holds together.
Representatives from the Florida School Board Association were in this week’s School Board meeting to go over the agenda. With the FSBA’s help, the board decided each member would submit five names to be a part of the citizen’s advisory committee. The committee will be tasked with reviewing the resumes of applicants for the superintendent position.
The board will approve these names by May 19, at which point each person will receive electronic training.
It’s not yet known the names each board member submitted for representation on the committee. The board did, however, agree not to name anyone running for office to sit on the committee. Board member Shirley Brown had suggested an opponent of fellow board member Eric Robinson as her pick, much to his disapproval.
The advisory committee will be tasked with narrowing the pool of applicants down to anywhere from eight to 10, and submit them to the board by June 17.
The committee will have two meetings, June 2 and June 9, with a tentative date scheduled for June 16.
Depending on the recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the meetings will likely be held on an electronic platform.
“We’re looking for electronic platforms for every step of the way, if that’s what we have to do,” said FSBA executive director Andrea Messina.
“I feel better moving forward today, than I did a week ago,” Messina told the board.
At the last meeting, the board was uncertain whether they should move forward amid the coronavirus pandemic, and all of the uncertainties surrounding closures.
Board member Bridget Ziegler expressed concerns about the rapid timeline of the search. Ziegler asked that the candidates be asked about the state of their district during the pandemic and why they wanted to leave during that time.
“I worry about the integrity and perception of the candidate from our community,” Ziegler said. “I still have concerns about it [the timeline] it’s very, very tight, but I believe I may be in the minority there.”
During next board meeting, scheduled for May 5, the board will approve the names of the people on the committee, and finalize how the process will work.
