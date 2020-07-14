SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board is planning to delay the first day of school three weeks, citing concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic could put students and teachers at risk if schools opened earlier.
The new back-to-school date is Aug. 31, replacing the original Aug. 10 start, while still complying with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ emergency order to open Florida’s brick-and-mortar schools within the month of August. The district’s plan would have to be approved by the state Department of Education.
The board discussed reopening plans during its morning workshop meeting Tuesday, then voted during their board meeting in the afternoon.
Meanwhile, several people outside the School Board offices drove around the parking lot in decorated cars, some imploring the board to push back the opening, with others asking to restart schools on time.
The honking could be heard inside the meeting chambers.
“I would be very happy to start school Aug. 31,” board chair Caroline Zucker said.
She said she didn’t think the “staff is ready. I don’t think we’re ready. I just don’t think we should start on the 10th, my gut tells me not to start on the 10th.”
Board member Jane Goodwin agreed, stating she hopes the board would consider investing in a medical advisory board to assist them.
“The bottom line is: Do you want to save lives, or do you want to open schools?” Zucker asked.
According to the plan, staff will report back to work two weeks before the students, on Aug. 17.
During the workshop, Assistant Superintendent Jody Dumas explained safety precautions the district will take, which includes prohibiting non-essential visitors on campus, supplying all students with plastic desk dividers, having parents remain in their vehicles during pickup and drop-off, and encouraging students and staff who feel ill to stay at home.
They decided not to require temperature checks for students as they get on the bus. However, masks will be required while riding the bus because social distancing is not an option.
Bus routes will run as regular, to transport the most students most effectively, Dumas said.
Michael Drennon, representing the Sarasota County Health Department, was present during the workshop to provide guidance.
Temperature checks are a concern, he said, because someone who is ill with coronavirus may not always have a temperature or could have taken fever-reducing medication.
It would also take time and could encourage students to group together while waiting for temperature checks.
“It’s not the end-all, be-all piece of information,” he said. “It’s a good tool, but not the only tool.”
The district will look at alternative locations within the schools where students can eat, or how many students at each individual campus can fit into the cafeteria, while maintaining distance.
In the cafeteria, students can likely expect to receive “grab-and-go” food boxes, rather than cafeteria or buffet style service.
