SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board unanimously took a step toward extending the district’s mandatory mask policy through the end of the school year Tuesday afternoon, with one slight change.
Teachers can allow “mask breaks” for five minutes or under, when students are sitting quietly, behind their desk shields and properly socially distanced.
The district first introduced the mandatory mask policy as an emergency policy Aug. 4, which by law, can only be in effect for 90 days. Board members went back into discussion on masks Aug. 18, strengthening the policy, making sure gaiters and scarves weren’t included as masks.
Tuesday’s vote did not formally extend the policy, just approved advertising for a hearing on the policy that will happen at an October meeting.
The discussion of the mask policy was met with much contention from the public Tuesday afternoon, with many parents coming to the meeting to voice their concerns about how prolonged mask use may have a detrimental affect on their children.
The board chambers remained at capacity for much of the meeting, with the room able to hold 50 while socially distanced. An overflow audience of about 10 people were invited into a separate room at the Landings to watch the meeting through a video feed.
“Even though the numbers are down, school’s only been open two weeks,” said board member Shirley Brown.
Brown expressed concerns about the number of positive cases potentially rising due to flu season, holidays approaching, and bars re-opening.
“I’m sorry it’s become a political issue … it isn’t about my politics, it’s about my children’s health,” Brown added, following the citizens’ comment.
Policy 3.24, COVID-19 face masks can be extended or amended prior to that date.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 25 reports of positive COVID-19 cases within the district, 23 students and two staff members.
During the board’s morning workshop meeting, board members heard from representatives from the Department of Health in Sarasota County and Dr. Manuel Gordillo, a doctor at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gordillo said that from the studies he has seen, the studies show the possible risks of improper use of a mask, such as touching the mask and readjusting, are minimal compared to the benefits.
He said there has been no evidence or studies that have shown there is a possible negative impact of prolonged mask wear, regardless of age, and no proof of carbon dioxide retention from wearing a mask.
“It’s like asking when can we stop wearing seat belts, because we haven’t had any accidents,” Gordillo said, when asked if the number of positive COVID-19 cases within the county could mean possibly lifting safety precautions in place.
Members of the board asked about the possibility of students getting “mask breaks” during the day, a small period of time where they don’t have to wear their masks.
County Epidemiologist Michael Drennon said breaks would be possible if they were kept under five minutes, and would best be done outside in fresh air, while maintaining a social distance of six feet apart.
“How they’re implemented is going to be very important,” he said of the breaks.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, about 15 people were removed from the meeting for speaking over the allotted time during the public input portion.
Information related to the district’s response to COVID-19 can be found on the district’s website at sarasotacountyschools.net/backtoschool. The district dashboard, which reports positive COVID-19 cases can be found online at bit.ly/2Rsq5c2.
