The Sarasota County School Board will hold its April 7 meeting virtually, due to concerns around the COVID-19.
According to an announcement from the district, the board will hold the meeting using telephonic conference technology.
The public can call in toll-free to listen to the meeting, which begins at 3 p.m., at 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257.
When prompted, callers should enter ID number 532 549 747.
The public may still comment by emailing PublicComment@sarasotacountyschools.net. The email will be open Monday, April 6, and all comments must be received by 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Comments will be provided to school board members in advance of the meeting, and published on the school board's website along with the minutes.
All comments received are considered public record.
For additional questions or information, contact Kathy Tomkins at Kathy.Tomkins@sarasotacountyschools.net.
