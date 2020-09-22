SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School District has reported 39 positive COVID-19 cases since re-opening schools Aug. 31, according to numbers released Tuesday.
The school district’s dashboard shows 36 students and three teachers have tested positive since school returned. Of those, 14 cases were reported at the elementary level, 14 cases at the high school level, three at the middle school, two at the district office, and six combination cases.
The Charlotte County School District’s dashboard page shows 10 cases of COVID-19. It was updated Sept. 16, the last day a case was reported in Charlotte County schools.
The Sarasota County district dashboard is updated daily at 3 p.m. and can be found online at bit.ly/3hjZKHE.
The Charlotte County district dashboard is at www.yourcharlotteschools.net/domain/5078.
The Sarasota County district, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, id offering free COVID-19 tests for symptomatic students and staff at the following three locations:
• Sarasota County Schools Bus Depot, 2080 Citizens Parkway, North Port, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• Materials Management Department, 101 Old Venice Road, Osprey, 9 a.m. to 1, Monday through Friday.
• Department of Health in Sarasota County, 2200 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
To request a test, the student’s parent or guardian must complete a COVID-19 test request form, and email it to dohsrqcovid19@flhealth.gov. If you are unable to email, call 941-861-2941 with your name and return phone number. A staff member will respond and provide the appointment time and location.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.