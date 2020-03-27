Employees of the Sarasota County School Board who are 65 and older or have underlying health conditions may be able to work from home.
Those employees who were told to report for work may choose to stay at home without having to use sick leave, the district stated.
For those with an underlying health condition who have been assigned to work at a district location might also be eligible to stay home without having to use sick leave.
These employees are required to submit a doctor's note, stating that because of the underlying health issue, the employee would be at high risk for a severe case of coronavirus.
The exemption is due to Gov. Ron DeSantis passing executive order 20-83: protective measures for vulnerable populations, gatherings of private citizens and density of the workforce.
The employees that were told they would be working from home are expected to continue to do so.
