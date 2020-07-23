The Sarasota County School Board will hold a special meeting today at 4 p.m. to approve next year's tentative budget for advertising purposes.
Interim superintendent Mitsi Corcoran will present the board with the tentative budget, and the board will vote to accept the millage rates for advertising.
The property values for next year are $69,335,024,270, a 4.88% increase from 2019, according to the rate approved by the property appraiser.
The proposed millage rate is 6.975, a slight increase from last year's rate of 6.943.
At 4:15 p.m., the board will vote to approve the contract for the new superintendent, Dr. Brennan Asplen III.
The meetings can be viewed live on the district's YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/TheEdChannel20.
The board will hold a public hearing 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 to hear from residents, prior to formally adopting the millage rates and budget for next year.
