SARASOTA COUNTY — The Sarasota County School District has released new information regarding the safety of students returning to school, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The district is asking parents and guardians of all students to fill out an acknowledgment letter, stating they are aware of the procedures the district has in place.
Failure of students to social distance, wear a mask, or wash and sanitize their hands, may result in an assignment of remote learning, the procedures state.
Parents must remain in their vehicles when dropping off their children at school, and may not walk their children to the cafeteria or their classroom.
Parents are also made aware that due to changing circumstances, a spontaneous transition to remote learning may occur.
The procedures ask parents and guardians to monitor their child's temperature and health each day before sending them to school, and if they are exhibiting any symptoms, to keep them home.
There is also an acknowledgment of district COVID-19 procedures required from parents of students enrolled in remote learning, that can be found on the district website.
On the district website, there is a form for students, who may need to be exempt from wearing a face mask or shield due to medical reasons.
The form states that students exempt from wearing a face covering may result in more health room visits, strategic social distancing, additional personal protective equipment and other safety protocols.
All forms, frequently asked questions, and district updates can be found on the district website, at sarasotacountyschools.net/backtoschool.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.