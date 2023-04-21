ENGLEWOOD — Summer Bowers tasted a sample on honey placed on her finger by beekeeper and businessman Ray LaBadie.
The 6-year-old danced around like a honey bee.
“I like this, it’s my favorite part of the night,” said the first-grade Myakka River Elementary School student.
Bowers and her mother were among the hundreds who attended the school’s annual Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics, STEAM, family event Thursday evening at the school.
Summer Bowers listened as LaBadie explained bees in his hives make eight gallons of honey.
“I give them away to my customers,” LaBadie said, as he showed Summer how to scrape the wax off the plastic that the bees deposit. “Some people like to make candles out of the wax. Bees are so important to the environment. Without bees you wouldn’t have strawberries or blueberries.”
Brooklynn Thompson, 9, said she enjoyed learning about bees.
“Wow, who knew honey never spoils,” she said.
Nearby Randall Glenn, 6, said he couldn’t guess a high enough number of mosquitoes caught in a jar as he studied them closely with a small plastic magnifying glass. He learned about the many species that are found in Charlotte County.
Charlotte County Fire Public Information Officer Todd Dunn showed students how to put out a simulated fire.
“That was pretty cool,” said Leo DiNatale, 9, a fourth-grader at Myakka River Elementary. “You have to fight the fire from the bottom to the top.”
Inside the cafeteria families ate pulled pork and mac and cheeses, while others learned life-saving techniques. The Charlotte County Health Department taught students how to do CPR on adults and infants.
Cullen McManus, 14, a student at Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School in Port Charlotte, showed students how to stop the bleed.
“It’s very important to learn,” Cullen said. “I have been volunteering to help with this program since I was 10 years old.”
Charlotte County School Board member Robert Segur watched as students used an electronic table to navigate balls around a cardboard maze.
“It’s incredible to see the number of families here together,” he said. “What people don’t realize is people is teachers don’t get paid $1 more for being here tonight. They are here because of their desire to help kids learn about science and technology outside of the classroom.”
Brittanie O’Brien, a senior and intern from Florida Southwest Western Collegiate High School, spent her last time volunteering at the elementary school teaching students about angles.
“I think the kids are having fun here because we are making learning fun for them,” O’Brien said as she handed Lucy Jones some Starburst candies for guessing the correct geometry answer.
