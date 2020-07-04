Families of Sarasota County Public School students were asked to take a brief survey this week in regard to schools reopening.
As of the special school board meeting held Thursday afternoon, the district received 18,374 survey responses. The district has more than 40,000 students.
The first question was: When returning to school, which option would you prefer?
• 74% of parents or guardians responded they would like their student to return to school.
• 21% of respondents said they would like their student to continue school remotely full-time, if the option was available.
• 5% said they plan to enroll in a virtual program.
Next, families were asked: If your child returns to school, would you want him or her to wear a mask? Answers were 62% yes, 38% no.
Considering transportation planning, 65% of respondents said they do not intend to have their child ride the bus, while 35% responded they plan to use district buses.
The final question, families were asked: Even if they planned to have their student ride the bus, would they be willing to drive and pick up their child during the first semester? Answers were 86% yes, and 14% no.
The survey will remain open to families, in hopes of garnering the most possible responses at www.sarasotacountyschools.net/backtoschool.
Students are slated to return to school in Sarasota County on Aug. 10. The school board will revisit reopening plans and make a vote at their board meeting July 14.
