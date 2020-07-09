SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School District is gauging teacher opinion about returning to school, ahead of their vote Tuesday, to decide what reopening might look like.
The district is asking teachers and district staff to fill out a brief two question survey with their opinions.
The survey asks staff what their preference for reopening is: opening brick-and-mortar schools with safety precautions in place, open brick-and-mortar schools and provide remote learning options, or open schools remotely and return traditionally after Labor Day.
Next, the survey asks about face coverings: Should they be mandatory for students and staff, mandatory for staff only, strongly recommended for students and staff, or strongly recommended, but required during transitions, on the bus, and any times social distance is not an option?
There is a survey available online for families to fill out, which asks their opinion about reopening, if they plan to have their student ride the bus, how they feel about face coverings, and if they would be willing to transport their student in lieu of taking the bus.
Another survey asks families to pre-register if they plan to take the school bus during the year. Families eligible for transportation will be assigned a bus stop once they complete the survey.
The most up-to-date information about reopening plans and the surveys can be found on the district website at sarasotacountyschools.net/backtoschool.
The Sarasota County School Board will revisit the discussion about reopening at their 3 p.m. board meeting Tuesday. They will also vote whether or not to make wearing masks mandatory.
