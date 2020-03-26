Members of the community can provide their input on the qualities they want to see in the next superintendent of Sarasota County Schools.
The superintendent community survey is live on the district’s website through April 2.
According to the survey description, “The Sarasota County School Board is seeking public and staff input concerning the leadership qualities desired in the next Superintendent, the chief leader for the district. All information will be used to help select the best candidate.”
For each question, participants can choose four qualities for the following: instructional excellence and leadership, business, finance, and operations, board, staff and community relations, and performance availability, etc.
After the survey closes, the School Board will receive the results April 3.
The board will discuss the results during its April 7 board meeting. At this meeting it will finalize the qualifications, advertisements and brochures for the position. The School Board will also discuss the citizen’s advisory committee membership and what their roles and responsibilities will be.
The current schedule states the advertisement for the position will be listed April 9.
It is not clear at this time if and how the coronavirus pandemic will affect the timeline for hiring a superintendent in the district.
Those interested can view the survey and proposed timeline on the district website sarasotacountyschools.net/superintendentsearch.
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
