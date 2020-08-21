SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School District released photos this week showing what students can expect their classrooms to look like when they return Aug. 31.
The district released before-and-after photos of what each school level’s classrooms will look like.
For elementary school students, the once four-desk groups will be separated, with desks facing the same direction. Each student will have a portable desk shield around their desk.
Masks and desk shields will be required, along with frequent sanitizing of surfaces and hand washing. The district is discouraging students from sharing items.
At the middle-school level, while students will be sitting in small groups at tables, each student will have their portable desk shields, the photos portray. Where the teachers will be delivering instruction, a yellow sign reads, “Safe Zone: stay six feet back, mask required.”
In the high schools, desks’ will be distanced, and each student will have their portable desk shields.
For more information on the district’s re-opening plans, visit sarasotacountyschools.net/backtoschool.
