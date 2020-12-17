PUNTA GORDA — Eight inmates at the Charlotte County Jail tested positive for COVID-19.
Those eight inmates are experiencing “minor symptoms” are being treated by on-site medical staff, according to a statement from Claudette Bennett, CCSO spokesperson.
“These cases are within two housing units which were locked down as soon as the information was received. To prevent the spread, inmates within these units are in isolation and do not have contact with others,” Bennett wrote.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, only inmates showing symptoms get tested. That policy will remain in place.
“Since the very beginning of the pandemic, the Charlotte County Jail has put the health of inmates and staff at the very peak of importance,” Bennett wrote. “Extensive cleaning and sanitizing procedures take place daily as well as temperature checks and isolation procedures upon entering the facility. Unfortunately, we have confirmation of the first cases of COVID-19 with the facility.”
Inmates aren’t given masks when they are in cells or booked into the jail. New inmates are quarantined together for 14 days.
“Inmates are given masks and face shields when they are conducting tasks,” wrote Skip Conroy, CCSO spokesman. “They wear masks when working in the laundry room or working in the kitchen, or when they have particular tasks like that. They don’t wear them constantly. I’m assuming the testing is done by medical staff.”
Jail staff receive temperature checks prior to starting their shift and continue to practice social distancing and wear masks throughout the entirety of their shift. Sanitation and stringent cleaning procedures occur frequently.
“We are working closely with Charlotte County Health Department officials, the Emergency Operations Center and in-house medical professionals as we monitor the rest of the population,” Bennett wrote.
Inmate James Scholtz said the issue began Tuesday evening after a nurse took temperature checks on all inmates. Minutes later five inmates with high temperatures were removed from the pod.
“The guard at the desk was finally given a medically approved mask to wear,” Scholtz wrote to the Daily Sun. “This could prove to be too little, too late. Now the jail officials or medical staff will not even tell us if any of the inmates have tested positive because of HIPPA laws.”
The federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, known as HIPAA, limits the amount of patient health information an organization can disclose to protect that person’s privacy, according to the Center for Disease Control’s website.
“So we as inmates only know what we see,” Scholtz wrote. “And so far this week almost a dozen inmates have been removed. The guard just announced that our pod is now locked down until further notice. All we can do now is sit and wait to get symptoms because we have all been exposed. We cannot call our families.”
Inmate Melissa King wrote that inmates worry about the spread of virus because guards allegedly don’t wear their masks unless they are around supervisors. King wrote, in addition to worrying about COVID-19 spreading inside the jail, there’s an ongoing septic problem at the facility that prevents inmates from showering.
“There is feces coming up out of the shower drains in D1 the unit I’m in,” she said. “I literally was just standing barefoot in feces plunging the drain. Two general population pods E2 and D2 have been quarantined for COVID. Inmates are locked inside their cells with no (recreation time) or showers. No one’s telling us anything about it though.
“The sewage smell is back and the water smells like urine and feces,” she wrote. “Toilets have been backing up again as well. How do they keep getting away with this?”
Bennett said the jail staff acknowledges concerns the public may have with loved ones in the jail.
“We assure you we are taking every precaution necessary provided by the CDC to ensure the safety and health of your loved ones,” Bennett wrote. “The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety, security, health and well-being of people in our custody.”
