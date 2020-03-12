Elfer care attorney John Griffin

Elder care attorney John Griffin will speak on March 25 at the Unitarian Universailist Church at 1 p.m. on March 25.

VENICE — Wills, trusts, DNR’s (do not resuscitate) and residency requirements will be addressed by elder care attorney John Griffin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook.

The public is invited. There is no charge.

Griffin is a graduate of Wake Forest University School of Law and a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attonerys. He has served two terms as chairman of the Nursing Home Resident’s Rights Special Committee for the Elder Law Section of the Florida bar.

A questions and answers session will follow his presentation.

For more information visit uucov.org or call 941-270-6187

