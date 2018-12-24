ENGLEWOOD — Ira McConnell’s 2015 Chevy Equinox is missing a headlight. The OnStar in his vehicle shows it’s not moving, yet no one has seen him since the night of Dec. 14.
The 92-year-old left the Jehvoah’s Witness Kingdom Hall on State Road 776 at 7:35 p.m. that Friday with all intentions to return home. He never did. Last week, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office detectives searched waterways. Deputies were spotted driving in and out of properties on Keyway Road, near Overbrook Road in Englewood, in lakes near Jacaranda Boulevard toward Venice.
They’ve searched the lake near McConnell’s home and other areas along 776. They’ve utilized search dogs, helicopters, divers, drone boats equipped with sonar and miniature submarines. Still nothing to report.
McConnell’s cell phone last pinged near the Buchan Airport, which is minutes from his home. However, detectives believe the phone is dead.
McConnell’s granddaughter Autumn McConnell said the family is heartbroken.
“He always takes his medicine at night,” she said in the days after he went missing. “He needs his medicine.”
According to Kaitlyn R. Perez, SCSO spokeswoman detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses, video surveillance, and any other potential leads to find McConnell.
All state and local agencies have been notified, Perez said of the ongoing active investigation. Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office issued a statewide Silver Alert for McConnell and his silver 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT.
Family members are asking that people don’t post hypothetical information on social media. Instead, they can check the SCSO Facebook page for updates and repost them.
McConnell is described as being bald with blue eyes. He’s 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. Relatives said McConnell is in need of medication, especially a blood thinner. He reportedly left home without any medication.
McConnell is not suffering with any cognitive disorders or issues.
Anyone who has seen McConnell or his vehicle, or has any information about him, is asked to call 911 immediately.
