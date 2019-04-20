Local election officials say they knew about breaches in voting software and data in the 2016 election, but there was no impact to Sarasota or Charlotte county results.
Russian hackers gained access to at least one unnamed Florida county’s election computer network during the 2016 campaign, according to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report released Thursday.
Last year, Florida Sen. Bill Nelson warned all statewide supervisors of elections that Russian operatives broke into the voter registration systems of “several” Florida counties days before the 2016 presidential election. “They have already penetrated certain counties in the state and they now have free rein to move about,” Nelson told the Tampa Bay Times in November.
Hackers allegedly targeted VR Systems, a Tallahassee-based vendor that sells voter registration software to most all 67 Florida counties, the Muller report shows. Sarasota County is one of only three in the state not using the VR Systems’ software. The software is used to check in voters at the polls during early voting and on Election Day. It doesn’t tabulate ballots.
The FBI concluded that GRU — Russia’s foreign military intelligence agency — sent phishing emails to more than 120 email accounts of county officials in Florida who were responsible for overseeing the 2016 election.
The suspicious emails contained an attached Word document that included malicious software which gave the GRU access to the infected computer.
Election supervisors in Hillsborough, Pasco, Citrus and Clay counties told Tampa Bay Times-Miami Herald reporters that their offices receive emails with attachments that could have taken over their computers. But the staffers didn’t open them. Volusia County opened one of the infected emails, but not the attachment that could have compromised its systems.
A forensic inspection of each computer system would have to determine if the hack was successful.
Charlotte County used VR Systems equipment during 2016 election. Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul A. Stamoulis says he has “no knowledge” of a breach in any electronics in his office at that time. Any suspicious emails allegedly sent by the Russian hackers would have been blocked from the county’s system, Stamoulis explained Friday in an email to the Sun.
“Our emails are screened and protected by the county’s firewall,” he wrote.
In 2017, VR Systems sent warnings to all statewide supervisors of elections who purchased the software alerting of them of potential breeches in 2016. It was followed by a joint letter written by Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Nelson last summer. The letter addressed vulnerabilities from a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence report. “Because the Department of Homeland Security depends on states and localities self-reporting suspicious activity, and that activity is often difficult to find, it is possible that additional activity occurred and has not yet been uncovered. County election boards should not be expected to stand alone against a hostile foreign government … The Department of Homeland Security now offers a wide range of services to state and local officials that will support your efforts to make your systems secure.” The letter also said Florida election officials were repeatedly warned about “evolving foreign threats and the need to improve communication between federal and state election officials.” In addition to the Mueller report, the Senate Intelligence Committee is wrapping up its own investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to Rubio, who is a committee member.Last year, the state received a $19.2 million grant to better secure election software and safeguard voter data. Stamoulis reported his office received $162,000 from the grant to purchase new EVID Voter Check-in machines. “The old ones were based on an older software technology, which was somewhat susceptible to corruption,” he wrote.
Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said his office doesn’t use the VR software. Turner said the $306,000 grant went to upgrade election books used to check in voters during elections.
“We have to keep our software, operating system and equipment current,” he said. “It’s like if you have a computer that gets too old, the manufacturer stops offering security firewalls and patches to safeguard that computer. Our system is current.
“My office worked with the FBI, law enforcement, the state and federal government on securing our equipment and other processes,” Turner said. “We take security very, very serious.”
The Tampa Bay Times reported Florida Department of State officials have no knowledge of any successful hacking attempt during the 2016 election.
“The Department maintains that the 2016 elections in Florida were not hacked. The Florida Voter Registration System was and remains secure, and official results or vote tallies were not changed.”
