Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 recently donated to the Shop with a Cop program, which provides a fun-filled day for a number of children in need throughout Florida while creating positive relationships with law enforcement. The participating children are identified by schools, youth organizations, and social services agencies. On the day of the event, uniformed officers from various local and state offices volunteer their time to be with the children for lunch at a designated destination. Following the time spent with the police officers, the children participate in a law enforcement procession and head to a store for shopping with their “Partner for the Day.” Each child shops for their family as well as a child from the community where the police officer serves. Pictured are, from left, Joe Sousa, Bob Humphreys, Jean Humpreys and Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell at Engelwood Walmart.
