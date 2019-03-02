ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Little League Junior Division Elks scored six runs in the first inning en route to an 8-6 victory over visiting Venice Monday at the Englewood Sports Park.
The Elks, 2-1 on the season, got a strong pitching effort from starter Devin Kirsten who pitched 6 1/3 innings before hitting his 95-pitch limit. Andrew Pulaskie pitched the final 2/3 of an inning for the winners.
“He (Pulaskie) can really throw some heat,” said Elks manager Sean Kirsten. “He has a great fastball.”
After the Elks took an early lead, Venice came back strong, but Englewood held on for the victory. Nash Dowd had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Elks’ offensive attack. Carson Moore and Kirsten also had RBI hits. Matthew Sacco scored after he walked and stole a base for the Elks.
“It was a good victory,” manager Kirsten said. “We’re getting better, and our pitching is good. We’re still working on our defense. We’re making a few errors.”
Last Saturday, the Elks lost to Venice 5-3 at the Venice Wellfield Park. Matthew Whitmore and Kirsten did a good job pitching for the Elks in the Saturday contest.
The Elks will play Venice again March 9 at the Englewood Sports Park.
Meanwhile, Kirsten is still trying to arrange games with teams besides Venice.
“I’ve been on the phone constantly with people from Sarasota, Palmetto, Port Charlotte and other places,” he said. “I wish Port Charlotte would get back to me. They haven’t done so yet.”
