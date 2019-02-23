VENICE — The Englewood Elks in the Little League Junior Division opened the season with an impressive 19-1 victory over host Venice on Saturday at Venice Wellfield Park.
The Elks are managed by Sean Kirsten, the Little League vice-president and also the Key Agency major division manager.
Devin Kirsten was the starting pitcher for the winners, going 4 innings. Andrew Palaskie pitched the final inning.
Nathan Coffey led the winners’ offense with three hits. Kirsten and Carson Moore also had big hits for the winners. The winners collected 13 hits in the contest.
“We did very well,” Kirsten said. “The key for us was the way we ran the bases and having a great pitching effort. That’s important.”
Kirsten plans to play more games with Venice and hopes to play some against Port Charlotte and maybe Sarasota if Sarasota can get a team going.
“We would like to play more teams than just Venice,” he said. “Port Charlotte isn’t in our district, but we’re working on getting to be able to play against them.”
The Elks will play again against host Venice at 9 a.m. today, and will host Venice at 6 p.m. Monday at Englewood Sports Park. The teams will alternate playing home and away games.
Kirsten also helps with the traveling team Yard Dogs, managed by Mike Patrick. Both Kirsten and Patrick were managers in the Englewood Little League last season.
The Yard Dogs will play numerous games, mostly on the road, this spring.
