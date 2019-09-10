NORTH PORT — As "America's Got Talent" nears the final stretch residents in North Port continue to cheer on Emanne Beasha.
Emanne, 10, has been impressing judges since late June and neighbors in North Port. The young operatic singer is competing tonight for her place in the finals on Sept. 18.
Tonight's performance will be part of tonight's show, which begins at 8 p.m. on NBC.
Here in North Port, residents are gathering at Olde World restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, to cheer on Emanne.
The watch party was organized by North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke who, has been cheering on Emanne through her journey.
Voting begins tonight following the show and continues until 7 a.m. Wednesday. Voting takes place either via the AGT official app or by going online to www.nbc.com/agtvote or, if you have an Xfinity X1 remote, by saying “vote for AGT.”
The results of the voting will be announced on Wednesday night's show, which begins at 8 p.m. on NBC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.