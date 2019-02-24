Latino owners Julio Aguilar and Walter Jimenez, of the now-shuttered Charlie’s Subs, once feared introducing local taste buds to Hispanic cuisine. Today, a new restaurant in Charlie’s location celebrates it.
So do two others in Port Charlotte and Grove City.
Charlotte Puerto Rican cantinas start small
When Desiree and Marcos Marroquin moved to Port Charlotte, they gravitated toward the cuisine Desiree had cooked since she was 11. The local Puerto Rican restaurant scene then was Dary Colom‘s now-departed Cilantro’s Restaurant, where the couple got to know Aguilar and Jimenez.
The Marroquins already had a New Jersey restaurant — the 4.5-star, 100-seat Surrender Café of Woodbridge, renowned for its empanadas, pernil (pork roast) and tres leches cake.
With family members managing Woodbridge, they began the process of opening Surrender Café Express in Charlie’s Charlotte Harbor unit. Both eateries embody, in name, the Marroquins’ deep faith in yielding to what God intends.
Charlie’s hidden Whidden Industrial Park location didn’t concern them.
“It’s small, which is good when you’re just starting a place,” said Desiree. “If you work hard and do things right, you’ll succeed. I know my kitchen is clean and my food is delicious.
“Still, I know the challenges the location has, which is why we expanded the kitchen, leaving no inside seating. We do just takeout and delivery. But once people get to know our food and we’ve trained workers to prepare it, we’d like to open a larger place.”
The menu, she explained, “isn’t 100 percent typical Puerto Rican, because I give it my own spin. And we didn’t really change breakfast or sandwiches, because people like them.”
Surrender Café ($), 941-235-2353, 4290 James Street, is open Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• • •
The colorful wrap on one of Port Charlotte’s newest food trucks reads, “Because of you Mom … Cocino con Corazón.”
Doris Fernandez‘ mom, Lydia, always wanted her own restaurant.
“When I was growing up,” said Doris, “I wanted to help her, but she passed away before we could do something together.”
Only after Doris and husband Victor became empty-nesters was it time for her to start cooking with heart … on wheels.
“A restaurant was hard, so we said, ‘Let’s try this and maybe do the restaurant later.’”
The Puerto Rican Spice food truck menu is small, cooked to order and delicious. Empanadas are compact and crispy, filled with frying cheese, guava, beef, veggies, even pizza. Because Doris grew up in Philadelphia, there’s Philly cheesesteak for $6. On different days, you can have pernil, chicken fricassee or beef stew with rice, plantains and a side for $7.50. And of course there’s flan.
What would Mom think of the truck?
“Oh, she’d love it,” said Doris. “She’d be here with me right now.”
Puerto Rican Spice ($), 941-258-4822, will for now be at two locations: Mondays at 24Twentyone Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, and Wednesdays at Lowe’s Home Improvement, Murdock Carrousel, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tikka masala tamales?
The mellifluous moniker of a unique Indian-Mexican fusion hints at Valerie Emery‘s creativity.
“I’m not Hispanic and didn’t grow up with Mexican food,” explained the owner of Grove City’s Tamale Mundo, open since November in the former Green Fox Bistro space. “I’m Cherokee, so I knew things like fry bread but fell in love with tamales.
“For a long time, I told myself I was too old for the food business, then I realized the only thing I’d regret was not trying.”
At 54, Emery has returned to her passion. She went into the organic tamale business at the end of 2016, eventually sharing the plant-based kitchen of Green Fox owner Nicole Netik.
After outgrowing that location, she moved to a commercial kitchen in Sarasota but kept watching the Green Fox spot until it was available.
Only recently has she been able to maintain regular store hours and keep up with burgeoning production for three farmers markets — Englewood’s Dearborn Street on Thursdays, Sarasota’s Phillippi Farmhouse Market on Wednesdays, and Sarasota Farmers Market on Saturdays.
She serves lunch only one day a week: Friday. Otherwise, from Monday to Friday, the store sells frozen tamales to take home and reheat following a set of simple instructions.
As “Tamale World” implies, Emery has mastered crossover cuisine, borrowing complementary spices from worldwide cuisines including Mediterranean, Caribbean, Korean and East Indian. The cumin in the Tikka Masala Tamale, for instance, works perfectly in a Mexican recipe.
She also makes a Mediterranean tamale with spinach, mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, marinated artichokes and goat cheese. Butternut Squash Apple Almond is a new vegan flavor using West Indian Colombo curry powder. The popular Smoked Pork Chile Verde includes pork smoked for 14 to 16 hours.
“The tamale style is Mexican, but ours are quite different,” said Emery. “They’re entirely gluten-free. We use organic, spice-infused corn grain and non-GMO ingredients. Whereas a traditional tamale has half an ounce of meat in 1 to 3 ounces of dough, ours have 2 ounces of dough and 3 ounces of meat and cheese.
“I make them the way I like them — with a lot of stuff!”
Tamale Mundo ($), 941-830-8744, 3031 Placida Road, is open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., served hot to your table only on Fridays. Order pickup at market or store from tamalemundo.com.
Last chance for Febtoberfest
If you missed the bier bash Friday and Saturday in the alley beside Sandra’s Restaurant ($-$$), 111 W. Olympia Avenue, Punta Gorda, you’ve got one more shot at it today. From noon until 4, owners Sandra and Rainer Ruhland are throwing a Bierfest with outside stage and seating, live German music and, of course, bier.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
