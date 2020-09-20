ENGLEWOOD — Awarding the coveted “Smoked Mullet” to an Englewood pioneer family is one of the highlights of Nita Cole’s chamber presidency.
Cole joined five other past presidents Thursday at Boca Royale at the Englewood Chamber lunch. The group met privately with current president Jonathan Varner before opening the event.
Then each past president shared highlights from their presidency.
Cole said she’s proud of organizing the Smoked Mullet and Legends Award through the chamber. They are given to families who’ve helped shape Englewood through activism, volunteerism and pride. The committee also gives the Englewood Legends award to a pioneer family.
“I’m sorry we will not be able to have this event this year,” she said. “People can go online to the chamber and make suggestions on who would be a good candidate for this award. We will have one next year.”
Ken Stead took his time to thank Scott Barber who wasn’t at the lunch. Stead, who was the chamber president in 2015, said Barber was in charge of the Manasota Mystique fundraiser.
“I want to thank him for all of the hard work he did in the five years,” Stead said. “It helped raise the money to pay off the chamber’s mortgage.”
Stead, who served on Charlotte County’s Tourist Development Council, also championed eco-tourism in Englewood.
Karen Current, who was the president the same year the chamber restarted its Leadership Englewood program, joked telling members that “us old people” are here to support you. Current is a graduate of Leadership Englewood and still helps with the program.
Elaine Miller reminded the crew that Let’s Eat! Englewood, a two-week promotion dubbed a culinary venture in Englewood. It’s sponsored by the Englewood Chamber to help restaurants during the least-busy month of the year.
Varner told the crowd he sees new ventures for the chamber in the new year. Last week, Ed Hill, the executive director resigned. The board named chamber membership director Kim Parks, as the interim director.
“I am excited to be a part of such a monumental change for the Englewood Chamber,” Varner said. “There is no doubt that the loss of a leader in an organization is an intimidating proposition, but I choose to view it as a positive. We have a real opportunity here to refine and tune up an already successful organization.”
Varner said this year’s Manasota Mystique was canceled but is replaced with a picnic on Lemon Bay at Michael Saunders & Company and Keller Williams Gold from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11.
Parks said four brokerage firms — Peacock Realty, Michael Saunders, Paradise Exclusive Realty and Keller Williams Gold — competed to bring in new chamber members.
“Current members donated prizes as intensives for new businesses to join,” Parks said. “I’m happy to announce they brought in 84 new members in eight hours.”
The crowd cheered.
