By SU BYRON
Englewood Art Center
Englewood’s arts and cultural scene is not taking a summer vacation. Sure, the pace slows down, but the Englewood Art Center, a division of Ringling College of Art and Design, is offering visitors and residents a chance to come in from the sizzling summer heat and enjoy the cool, vibrant vibes of original works of art created by more than 15 area artists.
EAC’s second-annual Summer Art Market is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the center’s Loranger Gallery, 350 S. McCall Road, Englewood.
This free, family-friendly event features original works of art in variety of media, including paintings, watercolor, ceramics, fiber art, sculpture and photography.
The two-day event also features artist demonstrations, live music by Top Shelf, great food from Baylor’s Southern Soul Food, and Mini City, and activities for the young and young at heart, including creating mosaics and beach glass suncatchers.
According to Samantha Parkinson, the director of the Englewood Art Center, the positive response to last year’s launch of the Summer Art Market encouraged her team to continue it this summer.
“Englewood now stays active throughout the summer months,” says Parkinson. “This event offers the people who visit and live here a chance to see great art and meet local artists — and it gives area-based artists a venue to exhibit during the summer. It’s win-win for everyone.”
The Englewood Art Center also offers a variety of art classes during the summer months for children and adults. For more information, visit www.ringling.edu/EAC or call 941-474-5548.
