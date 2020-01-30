ESbanktroops013120

Krisitina Watts, assistant vice president and business development officer at Englewood Bank with some donations for troops in this 2018 photo.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ENGLEWOOD — Receiving a care package can be a real morale booster for those serving in the military. Englewood Bank & Trust is once again serving as a collection point for the Rotary Club of Englewood’s Food for the Troops drive.

Customers and residents are encouraged to bring nonperishable food and personal care items to any of the bank’s four branch offices from now through February:

• Englewood office, 1111 S. McCall Road.

• Rotonda/Cape Haze office, 8725 Placida Road No. 10.

• Gulf Cove office, 12651 S. McCall Road.

• Boca Grande office, 301 Park Ave.

“We have been involved with this Rotary initiative for a number of years,” said bank President Kevin Hagan, “and it’s always gratifying to observe how people open their hearts to our men and women in uniform.”

Lobbies at the Englewood and Rotonda/Cape Haze offices are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. The Gulf Cove and Boca Grande offices open at 8 a.m. and close at the same time as the other offices. Gulf Cove is also open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Lists of needed items are posted in the bank lobbies, and include some of the following items:

Instant drink mixes (hot and cold)

Cocoa, coffee, Gatorade, tea

Tuna (pouches — no cans)

Ramen noodles

Spices

Salad dressing (no glass)

Beef jerky, nuts, trail mix

Granola, protein bars

Crackers, cookies

Candy (no chocolate)

Gum

Pop Tarts, instant oatmeal

Snacks

Deodorant

Disposable razors

Aspirin

ChapStick

Shampoo

Eye drops

Small tissue packs

Toilet tissue (individually wrapped rolls)

Medicated foot powder

Hand-held games, cards

Nerf balls

Sudoku, word puzzles

Batteries (AA, AAA, D)

