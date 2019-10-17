ENGLEWOOD —Sarasota County Area Transit is reevaluating whether to continue Route 26, the seasonal bus route that crosses the Sarasota-Charlotte county line linking West Dearborn Street with Englewood Beach. Without more ridership, the route will probably be dropped.
• What are the times for the route, what days, when does it start and when does it end?
Route 26 is a seasonal route and will be operating from December through April. Buses will run 10:45 a.m. to 8:35 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. Each year, Englewood sees new visitors and seasonal residents who will have the opportunity to use Route 26.
The route carries riders from West Dearborn Street at its Green Street intersection, south along South Indiana Avenue to the Beach Road roundabout on Manasota Key and Englewood Beach.
• What is the fare?
Route 26 requires the standard fare for SCAT. A single ride is $1.25, and the discounted price is 60 cents.
• How many people ride Route 26 buses?
This will be Route 26's third season in operation. The first two seasons saw an introductory level of usage of around 10 passengers per day.
• Is SCAT promoting ridership?
"This season, we are encouraging the Englewood business owners and residents to encourage their customers and visitors to ride Route 26 as a great way to see the Old Englewood Village area," SCAT spokeswoman Lisa Potts said.
• How many people need to ride the bus to make it viable?
For a route to be considered successful, SCAT ridership should average seven passengers per hour. Sometimes, SCAT must factor in other considerations. For example, routes that provide service to major employment centers are more likely to have higher ridership because employees use the bus daily for work.
SCAT is currently working with a technical adviser to look at the entire county to determine the best mobility option for each unique area. Englewood has its own character, and thus different travel patterns. The technical adviser is looking at Englewood to determine whether another type of transit service might be more suitable.
• Could this be the last season for the route?
Offering Route 26 this year is an opportunity to see if visitors to West Dearborn Street and the patrons of public beach will use a fixed route service, or if another type of service would be more desirable to them.
• Does SCAT offer other services in Englewood besides buses?
SCAT does not currently offer other types of service; however, its technical consultant is reviewing other service models, such as curb-to-curb services similar to Charlotte County's Dial-A-Ride model. If this type of service were to be adopted in Englewood, a customer might call four hours in advance to request a trip. The trips would originate and have destinations in Englewood. Destinations outside Englewood, the customer be taken to a bus stop and transfer onto an appropriate fixed route.
For more information about SCAT and complete route information, visit www.scgov.net/government/departments/scat-bus-service.
