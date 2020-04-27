ENGLEWOOD — At 9 a.m. Monday, the parking lot was already full at Englewood Beach on Manasota Key.
It was the first day for the reopened beach since Charlotte County shut it down the night of March 22, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, beachgoers soon found themselves first having to play ring-around-the-parking-lot until a space became available.
But the wait was worth it for those who thirst for a taste of the Gulf breeze, the feel of the sun on their bodies, the feel of warm beach sand beneath their feet and savor the gentle lap of Gulf waters. A cloudless sky and low humidity made the day a perfect day for the beach.
In light of the coronavirus, Charlotte County expects beach goers to be respectful, keeping social distance from one another.
For the most part, they were. While there were a few hundred people there Monday morning, most were couples or people in small groups, staying apart from the other groups.
"The virus is not going to control my life," Englewood resident Libby Hensler said. "I've taken all my precautions. I don't know anyone who's got it."
Hensler was at the beach with Donna Howell. They've been friends since the two were girls in Louisville, Kentucky. Before the pandemic, the two women would be at the beach together three or more days a week.
"Don't be afraid," Howell said to anyone who is still hesitant to enjoy a day at the beach. "It's like going to the store."
North Port residents Sergey and Lyuda Strelkou gave a special thanks to Charlotte County commissioners for opening the beach when they did.
It was Lyuda's birthday Monday.
Sergey had the day off from Sergeant's Electric and thought it be an especially nice birthday present for Lyuda to spend a relaxing day on the beach with their three children — Ivan, 7; Natalia, 5; and Elijah, 3.
"The six-feet distance is great," Lyuda said.
Like other parents, she's been home-schooling her children.
"Teaching is not my thing, but kindergarten and first grade are not so bad."
Charlotte County disabled the parking meter system, meaning parking at the beach is free for the time being. The county, however, did not open the restrooms.
MORE SAND
While the public beach was closed for a month, regulars may have noticed the additional sand. The Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company crews worked undisturbed and didn't have to worry about disrupting the public's day at the beach while they pumped sand from offshore onto eroded Gulf shoreline.
The public beach was at least 25-feet wider Monday than it had been before its closure, making a lot easier for people to spread out and keep a safe distance from one another.
One of the Great Lakes barges was easily visible from the beach, a few hundred yards offshore and just to to the south of the public beach.
One person not on Englewood Beach Monday was Mark Timchula, better known as the Beach Guy who rents umbrellas and beach chairs at the public beach. County officials asked Timchula not to reopen, he said, until the county heard from state health officials. Timchula expects a response this week.
OTHER BEACHES
Like Charlotte, Sarasota County opened its public beaches Monday, but those beaches were less inviting to beach goers. Sarasota County kept its parking lots closed.
The included Blind Pass Beach and Manasota Beach on Manasota Key, a few miles north from Englewood Beach. Sarasota County posted signs on State Road 776 and on the key, reminding motorists that its public beach parking lots remained closed.
Sarasota County also specified that beach goers were restricted from sitting on blankets or chairs, and were not allowed to have coolers. They were allowed to walk, fish, surf or jog, but not linger. Sarasota County's restrooms were open.
Keeping parking lots closed may have been for the best at Blind Pass Beach, which remained empty most of the day, except for a few people walking along the surf. The southern portion of the public beach remained a staging area where Great Lakes could store its pipes and other materials.
At Manasota Beach, a sheriff's deputy in an unmarked vehicle and with a megaphone chased away motorists who attempted to park illegally along the rights of way or at the entrances to the blockaded parking lots.
But where there is a will, there was a way.
People bicycled to the public beach or parked their vehicles on the mainland side of the Manasota Beach Road and walked or rode across the bridge to the beach. About 20 vehicles were parked alongside the road.
The Stump Pass State Park Beach, at the southern tip of Manasota Key and part of the Florida State Park system, remained closed Monday "until further notice," a sign on the gate read.
