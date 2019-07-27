It poured an hour before Englewood Bike Night nearly wrecking the long-planned fundraiser by the Englewood Moose Riders. However, it cleared up and more than 1,000 attended and enjoyed frosty beverages, food, live music by Maiden Cane, Wild Horses and Rock It. All proceeds from the event go to Moose Rider charities.
