ENGLEWOOD — A war of words over loud motorcycles, underage drinking and lack of oversight during large Dearborn Street events has been settled.
It’s time to party.
Members of the Moose Lodge 1933 and Vino Loco owner Joyce Colmar patched up perceived differences and are working together to help bring Bike Night back to the center of Englewood.
Colmar said there was a misunderstanding about comments she made during a Community Redevelopment Agency meeting. Colmar complained that the CRA didn’t vet some of large-scale events held on Dearborn Street. She said at one of the big events last year, there were motorcycles parking everywhere including private property, trash was left behind including alcohol bottles and there was underage drinking.
Colmar later explained she didn’t specifically blame the members of the Moose Lodge 1933 and the Moose Riders, but they took exception to the complaints.
The lodge held a a series of Bike Night fundraisers at Pioneer Park that did attract hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts. Beer was served, and bands took to the stage.
However, the Moose had tip-trained bartenders, hired three off-duty deputies for security and cleaned up Pioneer Park and other properties including one owned by Colmar. Club members couldn’t understand the complaints when they thought they were following the CRA’s rules.
The Moose Riders 1933 applied for a $1,000 grant from the CRA to help pay for off-duty officers to police their planned Bike Night event, set for April 20.
Instead of allowing the feud to continue. Colmar and Norm Coleman, president of the Moose Riders, met and discussed concerns. They ended up friends.
“We explained that we would never leave the area a mess,” Coleman said. “We take pride in our fundraisers. We understand that it’s a privilege to use the park, so if we ruin it, we wouldn’t be able to use it again. We also have a shuttle service to bring people up and down Dearborn Street during our events. So we are promoting other local businesses like Vino Loco.
“Also we have bike night so we can raise money to give right back to dozens of charities in Englewood,” Coleman said.
Colmar said Moose members approached her in February when she was organizing the 13th annual wine walk on Dearborn Street and offered to help her. They cooked sliders and were part of her fundraiser for the Arts Alliance of Lemon Bay.
Colmar said not only is she fine with the Moose and Moose Riders, she will help them in their fundraising efforts.
“I have been to three or four of their meetings,” Colmar said. “I’m good with them. I will let them use my property (across the street from Pioneer Park). I believe they are having a motorcycle contest in the front and there’s room for parking in the back. I even donated some wine.”
The Moose Riders Englewood Bike Night is planned for 5-10 p.m. April 20 at Pioneer Park, 345 W. Dearborn St. The event features live entertainment from Beans & Seeds (5-6:30 p.m.), The Verge (6:30-8 p.m.) and The Rusty Wright Band (8-10 p.m.).
There will be vendors including Bert’s Black Widow Harley-Davidson, local businesses and some nonprofits. There’s a bike/trike show. Participants can register for $10 per bike. Registration is 4:30-6:30 p.m. April 20 at the bike show booth. There will be trophies awarded to best of show, best paint job, best custom bike, best touring bike and best road trike and custom trike. There are chances to win a 2020 Harley-Davidson.
“We haven’t had a bike night in a long time,” Coleman said. “We are hoping they are as popular as they were last year. We were told by businesses who stayed open on Bike Nights that they saw a 30-percent increase that night.
“We want people to spend some money on Dearborn Street. Our club wants to make money so we can give it back to the community. We (Moose Riders) have given $80,000 into the community.”
For more information, visit Englewood Bike Nights on Facebook.
