New members of the Englewood Area Board of Realtors include, from left, (front) Aubrey Jackson Sr. of Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, Donna Lillo of Paradise Exclusive, Karlee Fielding of Keller Williams Realty Gold, and Deanna Devine of Paradise Exclusive, (back) Anthony Rigali of Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, Joshua Zuder of Gulf Realty & Associates, Tiffany Clarke of EXP Realty, Wayne Cherry of Program Realty, and Devan McKinney of Tall Pines Realty.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The Englewood Area Board of Realtors held their first New Member Orientation of the year in January. The Board welcomed 10 new agents to its membership.

EABOR Realtors are more than agents, they are professional members of The National Association of Realtors. By becoming a member of national association, they are part of America’s largest trade association, representing 1.3 million members.

EABOR has been the local voice for real estate since 1962. EABOR’s mission statement is clear: “To protect private property rights and help EABOR maintain the highest standards of professionalism and integrity and achieve the maximum level of success for their profession and community.”

