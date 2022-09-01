Englewood Boys & Girls Club benefits from mayor's race

ENGLEWOOD — Like a real mayoral candidate, Janet Shawen spent time meeting and greeting people, collecting donations and championing her cause.
And it paid off as a Pioneer Days Mayor for a Day candidate, The Boys & Girls Club of Englewood will receive a sizable donation today.
Shawen is a real estate agent with Paradise Exclusive by day, but in between work, she's been collecting votes through $1 donations. She recently received 500 votes from members of the Moose Lodge 1993 in Englewood. They gave her a $500 donation for her charity, The Boys & Girls Club of Englewood.
Shawen, who is a Boys & Girls Club board member, said she's grateful for the donation which will go toward the construction of a new $6.8 million building in Englewood.
"The Moose Lodge 1993 is always helping our community," she said. "Its members have the vision to know we all need to help the children so they can have a permanent building to call home."
Children currently attend The Boys & Girls Club on the campus of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. A new building will allow students from all schools in Englewood to attend.
"We have some donors that have already committed, plus what we are doing raising funds, with that said we are over one-third of the way from meeting our goal," Shawen said.
Shawen said when Brian Faro, co-owner of Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, discussed raising money for the Boys & Girls Club through the Mayor for The Day campaign, it took "1.3 seconds" for her to say "yes."
"The children need us all, it's not their fault of the environment or circumstances that have surrounded them, and the better we can make it for them the better it will be for us all in our future," she said.
After the race is over Friday, Shawen will continue raising funds through the Rotary Club, Boys & Girls Club, Jubilee Center, giving to local teachers, as part of the Realtor Political Action Committee and on the Board of Realtors and various other charities, she said.
As for Faro, he can't wait to announce Friday how much was raised locally.
"The new Boys & Girls Club location is going to be amazing and we feel so fortunate that we could campaign for them and help provide some additional funds to help build it," Faro said. "We know all of the mayor candidates worked hard to raise as much as they could for their charities. We’re excited to hear how much each of their organizations will be receiving too. It's no secret that Englewood is an amazing place, but it's because of the amazing people who live and work here."
Other Mayor for the Day candidates in the race include:
• Debbie Maki, of Peace River K9 Search and Rescue
• Alfred Current, a longtime Rotary Club of Englewood representing the Josh the Otter program, which provides free swimming lessons and books to young children to prevent drowning.
• Geronda Anderson represented Englewood Tidewell Hospice, whose volunteers offer compassion, pet therapy, clowning and other therapeutic efforts to patients dealing with end-of-life illnesses and their families.
The public is invited to hear the announcement of the winner at 5:45 p.m. Friday at Libbe’s Sports Bar and Grill, 1859 Englewood Road, Englewood.
Mayor for the Day chairpeople Jeanie Joyce and Kendra Porter are presenting the special "mayor" sash to the winner made by longtime Englewood florist Linda Stevens.
"We have a special treat for the winner," Joyce said. "All of the candidates get to donate the money they raised for their charity."
