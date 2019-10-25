ENGLEWOOD — For two hours, Gary Vasbinder wasn't just a bicycle shop owner. He was a mixologist.
With a giant smile on his face, Vasbinder poured beers, served drinks, hugged his friends and collected $2,425.
Those donations went straight to the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation.
"What a great turnout," said Vasbinder Thursday night while pouring his signature drink, the "Bladed Spoke" as a celebrity bar tender at Libee's Sports Bar & Grill.
Three weeks ago, the newly opened Englewood restaurant at Lemon Bay Plaza, 1859 Englewood Road (formally Norma Jean's), launched a "Battle of the Celebrity Bartenders" challenge for three community activists to raise money.
And they did, in just six hours, they netted nearly $6,000 for three charities.
Kendra Porter of Porter Construction kicked off the celebrity fundraising three weeks ago raising funds for Kids' Needs in Englewood. Mark Rennie earned tips for Englewood Helping Hand and Vasbinder helped the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation.
"I grew up here, I would have been born in Englewood but we didn't have a hospital at the time," said Libee's owner Caroline Wright. "I wanted to do something to help the community. This has been so well received, we want to do it again next year."
Vasbinder, who is a 2020 Leadership Englewood member, and his wife Melody are regular supporters of the cancer foundation. Vasbinder, the 8-year owner of Real Bikes Englewood, participates in the annual Turkey Trott fundraiser each Thanksgiving to raise money for the foundation.
"Everyone knows someone who has cancer," Vasbinder said. "I have friends who have cancer. I want to be supportive in any way I can to help. Tonight people who also care came out to help the Englewood Cancer Foundation."
Erin Halstead, a Realtor with Michael Saunders, organized the three celebrity bartenders.
"I think Libee's is amazing for letting us take over the restaurant for a couple of hours a week for three weeks in a row," said Halstead, who is the treasurer of the Englewood Cancer Foundation and a member of the local Kiwanis Club. "At first, I think the waitresses were a little stressed with the mob crowd. Once they got in their groove, they were fine."
Halstead, who is a three-time cancer survivor, said the Englewood Cancer Foundation will help cancer patients and their caregivers.
"We give rides to cancer patients who need to get to their appointments," she said. "We also help arrange travel and reimburse a cancer patient for travel to their appointments. A lot of Englewood cancer patients have to go to Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa for treatment. Their family usually has to stay overnight in a hotel for a night or two. We will give them a $50 gas card so they don't have to take the money out of their pocket. They keep track of travel expenses and then we give them a check for what they spent."
The next fundraiser for the Englewood Cancer Foundation is the Turkey Trot 5K Run. The fee is $15 for adults and $5 for children on Thanksgiving Day at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park in Englewood.
"Last year there was a couple hundred people there," said member Brian Faro. "It's really a family event. People don't have to run, they can walk together. The foundation is a grassroots effort. We can't pay for medical expenses, but we can help with gas, lodging and support for cancer patients."
The cancer foundation is also a part of the annual cornhole festival and chili cookoff at Pioneer Park on April 3-4, 2020.
For more information about Englewood Cancer Foundation, visit www.theeacf.org.
