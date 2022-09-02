ENGLEWOOD — In its 50 years, the Englewood Cats football and cheer had some struggles and successes.
Today the organization celebrates opening day of the 2022 season, under the direction of Kristine Riley, president of the board of directors of the nonprofit Englewood Area Athletic Association.
Years ago, Riley was a cheerleader with black-and-white saddle shoes, knee socks and vests with letters. She admits cheer uniforms have "came a long way."
"We were part of the original Peace River Conference of Pop Warner Football & Cheer," Riley told parents before opening day. "Our wonderful facility (6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood) was once a landfill and with that came challenges over the years."
As a child, Riley remembers helping lay sod on the field that was shared space with the baseball teams. Her children played youth football, and now her grandchildren are in the program.
"For some of us, there is no season as it is a year-round volunteer commitment," Riley wrote in a recent message to parents. "It is with great pride, I am part of offering and successfully providing our area youth the opportunity to get out and be involved."
The board's message to parents and players for the 50th year is to provide "fun, active, safe learning environment" for children along with the social bonus of teamwork.
The board — made up of Riley, Nicole Matthews, Melissa Spence, Michael Walsh, Katie McFarland, Shane Whitmore, Jacqueline Mazza, Michael Cumberbatch, Aaron McFarland, Justin Goff and Jason Million — ensured players better protect themselves by wearing soft-shell helmet covers while practicing.
"They are designed to reduce the impact of a hit by up to 33%," said Whitmore, 8U football coach and board member. "The players wear them while they are practicing throughout the week. We needed to invest in them."
The public is invited to home games in Englewood. The cost is $5 for ages 5 and up. Today's game is against the Manatee PAL Jaguars. On Sept. 10, the Cats play the North Port Huskies. There is a cheer showcase at Lemon Bay High School on Oct. 23.
