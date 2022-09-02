Head protectors

Englewood Cats football players wear protection on their helmets during practice. The gear is designed to better protect players from injuries. 

 ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

ENGLEWOOD — In its 50 years, the Englewood Cats football and cheer had some struggles and successes.

Today the organization celebrates opening day of the 2022 season, under the direction of Kristine Riley, president of the board of directors of the nonprofit Englewood Area Athletic Association.


