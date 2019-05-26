ENGLEWOOD — It’s the end of an era. No more Pop Warner in Englewood.
Board members, citing concerns about safety, changes in protocol and losing players to other programs, decided to take the Englewood Cats football and cheer program out of Pop Warner, a national organization it’s been part of for five decades.
Cats football and cheer programs will continue, however.
The Englewood Area Athletic Association board of directors, which oversees the Cats youth programs, voted to cut ties with Pop Warner and the Peace River Conference this month and notified the conference. The board joined the American Youth Football & Cheer league.
While both Pop Warner and American Youth Football share some of the same goals for football players and cheerleaders, the rules are different. AYF has football divisions without weight limits on players, and they don’t issue fines to programs for not sending enough teams to play on game day, Cats board members say.
The Englewood Cats were incorporated on Nov. 13, 1972, for the “development, encouragement and support of the sports, spirit and educational programs” in the jurisdiction of Englewood. The league joined Pop Warner when it was established in the region.
Board member Shane Whitmore said the Pop Warner program was drifting from the Englewood Cats’ original objective.
“We saw that some of our players who live in Englewood were playing in Port Charlotte or Venice,” he said. “Meanwhile, we were getting fined for not having enough players on our teams. “For us, having our kids play where they live creates a legacy. They move on to play at Lemon Bay High School. That’s why the team colors (first yellow and black, then silver and black) were changed to blue and orange, to be in line with Lemon Bay High School.
“We also really wanted getting good grades to be a focus on our league.”
Instead of players and cheerleaders competing against Pop Warner teams in Cape Coral, Naples, Clewiston, Estero and Fort Myers, they will play teams in North Port, Sarasota, Bradenton to Palmetto.
“My goal is to make this a year-round organization where kids can play no matter how much they weigh and put down the video games and get off the couch,” said Whitmore, who owns Reliable Cabinet Designs in Englewood. “When I was growing up, I had two choices — work or play sports. I played a lot of sports. But, I think it’s what made me develop a strong work ethic and love for sports.”
Pop Warner has several levels of teams that play football, each with strict weight and age limits for players. Players are weighed before each game, and football players and cheerleaders are each checked for eligibility, which includes an updated physical form, birth certificate and a report card with good grades.
Whitmore said because of the weight restrictions, the Englewood Cats turned away at least 40 players last year.
“It was heartbreaking to tell a 9-year-old that he was 11 pounds over the weight limit that he couldn’t play,” Whitmore said. “These are the kids who need to be out on the field. These are the kids who need to put away the video games and start practicing, playing and learning teamwork and sportsmanship.
“I want the hits to be safe,” he said. “We will make sure players of the same size are matched up. You will never see an imbalance in players. Kids have certain body types — you match them up with what talent God gave them and their body type. We would never put a child in danger of getting hurt.”
Englewood Cats President Greg Truisi, who spent Friday delivering new football and cheer registration forms to local schools, said the Cats program is looking forward to moving ahead. He said for two years, the rules changed and it was impacting the local teams.
At some levels in recent years, the Cats didn’t have enough players to reach the minimum allowed to field a team. At the same time, there were full cheerleader squads for those levels. Pop Warner cheer teams don’t compete on Saturday mornings like the football players, but attend regional competition at the end of the season, where they go head-to-head against the other programs in the conference and vie for spots in the regional and national championship competitions.
“Our cheerleaders have always dominated,” he said. “I’ve always said what we were lacking in football, we were exceptionally strong in cheer. We’ve always had one or more teams go to the nationals. But when Pop Warner opened up the boundaries to allow football players to play on any team regardless of where they lived, our teams started dwindling. Suddenly, our cheerleaders didn’t have teams to cheer for and it was very unfair to them.”
Board member Cheron Cumberbatch said that’s now changed for cheerleaders.
“As long as the cheerleaders don’t have an AYC competition at the same time, they can compete else anywhere they want,” she said. “That wasn’t the case with Pop Warner. They were restricted to only Pop Warner cheer competitions.”
Cheerleaders are participating in an exhibition in North Port next weekend. The Englewood Cats will perform.
Michael “Coco” Cumberbatch said the changes are positive for players, cheerleaders, coaches and families.
“It’s time to rebuild this league and leave back a legacy for the players and cheerleaders,” he said.
Truisi recently returned from an American Youth Football conference where he learned more about player safety and protocol.
“In a few short years, the players’ helmets are going to be able to tell us a lot of data about each player,” he said. “We will know how often they are hit, how hard they are hit as the helmet monitors all activity. It will alert the coach if the child needs to come off the field. The technology is pretty amazing. All of our coaches including cheer coaches must be certified.”
On June 2, the Englewood Cats are sponsoring registration and a fun day for the community with 50/50 chances, gift baskets and some free food.
“We want the community to come to our games even if they don’t have kids playing on a team,” said Andrew Mitchell, board member. “We love football and cheerleading. They could really use the support. They work really hard. We want them to be appreciated for doing something positive, keeping up good grades, being role models and volunteering in the community.”
For this year’s Cats program, the cost for football players is $150 including a jersey, insurance, registration, and borrowing pads and equipment. The parent must supply the player’s cleats. For cheerleaders, it’s $185 including competitive equipment, registration, insurance, pre-game outfits (shirt, shorts), borrowed uniform, cheer shoes and a competitive bow. The league can provide scholarships to families in need for a portion of the fees. The parent must volunteer with the league.
“We are shifting our affiliation because we want kids to come out and play,” Whitmore said. “It’s good for us to get back to basics, have fun and get back to building a tradition in Englewood.”
