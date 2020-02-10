The Englewood Cats are playing flag football under the lights on Friday nights this season at Ann Dever Memorial Park. The NFL Flag League features 8 co-ed teams in two different age groups (7-10 and 11-14). Football under the lights is back in Englewood and the kids are having a blast.
In addition to the football, the concession is open to the public, serving up barbecue. The public can come by for fresh-sliced brisket, sliced pork, smoked chicken, baked beans and fresh cole slaw, served while supplies last from 6-8 p.m. Fridays during the season. The field is at 6751 San Casa Dr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.