The Englewood Cats are playing flag football under the lights on Friday nights this season at Ann Dever Memorial Park. The NFL Flag League features 8 co-ed teams in two different age groups (7-10 and 11-14). Football under the lights is back in Englewood and the kids are having a blast.

In addition to the football, the concession is open to the public, serving up barbecue. The public can come by for fresh-sliced brisket, sliced pork, smoked chicken, baked beans and fresh cole slaw, served while supplies last from 6-8 p.m. Fridays during the season. The field is at 6751 San Casa Dr.

  

