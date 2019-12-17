Thousands spent time playing in snow, hunting for treasure, sipping hot cocoa, making crafts and watching a movie Saturday at the Sunrise Rotary tree lighting and Christmas on Dearborn Street.
Businesses stayed open offering bike and gift giveaways and sales. The Rotary gave free food and games. Santa arrived by fire truck after the Lemon Bay High School Marching Mantas escorted him to Pioneer Park. Children and adults played in bubbles which floated into the sky like snow.
The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club planned the event with help from the Olde Englewood Village Association and the merchants of Dearborn Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.