Thousands spent time playing in snow, hunting for treasure, sipping hot cocoa, making crafts and watching a movie Saturday at the Sunrise Rotary tree lighting and Christmas on Dearborn Street.

Businesses stayed open offering bike and gift giveaways and sales. The Rotary gave free food and games. Santa arrived by fire truck after the Lemon Bay High School Marching Mantas escorted him to Pioneer Park. Children and adults played in bubbles which floated into the sky like snow.

The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club planned the event with help from the Olde Englewood Village Association and the merchants of Dearborn Street.

