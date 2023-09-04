Rebecca DeRosa, the winner of Englewood's “Mayor 4 a Day” competition, raised more than $17,000 for Kids Needs of Englewood, a local nonprofit that aid’s the community’s children. The mayor had a prominent place in the Celebrate Englewood Pioneers 2023 Parade.
Kennedy Luciano, right, starts to pull away to take first place in the Celebrate Englewood Pioneers diaper race Monday at Pioneer Plaza.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
The crew from Terra Verde Lawn Care Service keeps the candy coming in the Celebrate Englewood Pioneers Parade 2023.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Representing the Englewood Chamber of Commerce in the Celebrate Englewood Pioneers Parade are membership coordinator Kim Parks and executive director Doug Izzo.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
The Keller Williams Gold crewe was one of the award winners in the Celebrate Englewood Pioneers Parade on Monday.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Englewood’s Bit Of Hope Ranch was one of the award winners at the Celebrate Englewood Pioneers Parade on Monday.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Kids dig into their watermelons to see who can finish the fastest.
PHOTO BY JESSICA ORLANDO
Rotonda West Women's Club members pose with one of the watermelon-eating contest winners, Raquel Loshawski.
PHOTO BY JESSICA ORLANDO
Englewood Cats cheer squad leads the crowd in a cheer at the Celebrate Englewood Pioneers Parade 2023 on Monday.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Grand Marshals Jim and Beth Harrison greet parade-goers from the back of Richard Jean’s gold Cadillac at the Celebrate Englewood Pioneers Parade on Monday.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Englewood Cats march in the Celebrate Englewood Pioneers Parade.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
The Lemon Bay High School Marching Mantas Band were one of the highlights of the Celebrate Englewood Pioneers Parade on Monday.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
A pirate float sails down Dearborn Street during the parade.
PHOTO BY JESSICA ORLANDO
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
One of the many classic cars in the parade. This one is a VW Bus that is full on flower power.
PHOTO BY JESSICA ORLANDO
Bit of Hope Ranch horses and their riders travel down Dearborn Street.
PHOTO BY JESSICA ORLANDO
A pioneer and her wagon is being pulled by a horse down Dearborn Street.
PHOTO BY JESSICA ORLANDO
The Lemon Bay High School Marching Mantas Band led the Celebrate Englewood Pioneers Parade on Monday, right behind the American flag.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Grand Marshals Beth, left, and Jim Harrison pose with Jeannie Joyce at Pioneer Plaza.
PHOTO BY JESSICA ORLANDO
Pioneer Plaza packed with families for Labor Day to celebrate Englewood pioneers.
PHOTO BY JESSICA ORLANDO
Doug Izzo and Kim Parks travel on their golf cart in the Labor Day parade.
BY JESSICA ORLANDO
Mayor 4 a Day candidates ride in style on the Manasota Key shuttle in the parade.
BY JESSICA ORLANDO
Rebecca DeRosa rides in a convertible Corvette in the parade where she was honored as Madame Mayor.
PHOTO BY JESSICA ORLANDO
The Lemon Bay High School Marching Band and Color Guard lead the parade down Dearborn Street.
PHOTO BY JESSICA ORLANDO
Grand Marshals Jim and Beth Harrison ride in a classic Cadillac down Dearborn Street in the parade.
PHOTO BY JESSICA ORLANDO
Kennedy Luciano took first-place in the Celebrate Englewood Pioneers diaper races on Monday during the festival at Pioneer Plaza.
ENGLEWOOD — The Celebrate Englewood Pioneers parade traveled most of the way down West Dearborn Street on Monday, bringing hundreds of families to Englewood’s downtown for traditional Labor Day festivities.
Englewood’s 65th annual parade was led by the Lemon Bay High School Marching Mantas, followed by various floats and decorated trucks, horses, classic antique cars and shiny Corvettes, horses and riders, Girl Scouts and Englewood Cats football and cheer teams, followed by a troupe of belly dancers who moved to their own beat.
