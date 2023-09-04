ENGLEWOOD — The Celebrate Englewood Pioneers parade traveled most of the way down West Dearborn Street on Monday, bringing hundreds of families to Englewood’s downtown for traditional Labor Day festivities.

Englewood’s 65th annual parade was led by the Lemon Bay High School Marching Mantas, followed by various floats and decorated trucks, horses, classic antique cars and shiny Corvettes, horses and riders, Girl Scouts and Englewood Cats football and cheer teams, followed by a troupe of belly dancers who moved to their own beat.


   
