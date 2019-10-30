Englewood children celebrated Halloween early at local churches and at nonprofit groups for the past week. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, businesses along Dearborn Street have lots of candy for the Safe Walk. There is also a free Halloween dance from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. today at the Englewood Event Center, 3069 S. McCall Road, Englewood. There will be a Zombie DJ, dancing, snacks, prizes and a special guest from the grave. The event is limited to 300 kids and their parents. For more information, call Kay Tvaroch of the Englewood Community Coalition at 941-681-0091.
