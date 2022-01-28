The Beach Road Wine Bar & Bistro received the Bon Appetite Evening Dining award at the Englewood Chamber banquet Tuesday. Pictured are general manager Tracy Warren and owner Jill Hemmes with Brian Faro and Kathleen Callahan.
Englewood Community Hospital was named one of the chamber’s winners. Hospital board member Dave Wampler and Julie Beatty, the hospital’s director of communications and community engagement, accept the award from Brian Faro and Kathleen Calahan.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Key Agency, a multigenerational family insurance business, was one of the chamber’s winners. Pictured are Kathleen Callahan, David Dignam and niece Taylor Edwards from Key Agency, and Brian Faro
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
The Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Board of Directors takes the oath or officeTuesday night at the annual banquet.
sun photos by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Peacock Premier Properties won the chamber’s New Business award. Pictured are broker Kristen Conti, Jeff Ament, Sharon Badrian, Susana Jimenez, Abby Hamilton and Dave Conti.
