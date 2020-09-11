ENGLEWOOD — Ed Hill, executive director of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, resigned Friday.
In a statement, the chamber Board of Directors praised Hill.
"From the moment Ed took the helm of the chamber, it was obvious that he was going to do incredible things to propel our community toward growth and create opportunities for more local businesses to interact with each other and encourage collaboration and fun," the statement said.
Hill was instrumental in implementing and overseeing programs that propelled chamber membership to more than 700, raised significant funds for local charities, and aided in the ability to operate from a debt-free building, the statement said.
"The seeds he planted will be nurtured and cause our community to flourish in the years to come," the statement read.
Hill said in a statement that he was thankful and enjoyed his time with the Englewood Chamber.
"These have been some of the best years of my professional business career and it is because of you," he wrote in an open letter to the Englewood community on Friday. "So many of you have contributed to my overwhelming Englewood experience. Whether you are/were a chamber member, board member, president, committee member, staff, government official, member of the media, volunteer, resident, or visitor … please know you all are appreciated."
Chamber board president Jonathan Varner said the organization was looking forward to the next few months.
"Everything that is planned from now until the end of the year will still happen," Varner wrote Friday in an email to the Sun. "We are gearing up to locate a new dynamic CEO. I am excited to see what this change brings to our organization."
Hill's resignation was effective immediately Friday. Kim Parks, membership director who was hired in January 2019, took over as the interim executive director.
"The board is putting together a hiring committee with a job description and a search for a new executive director," Parks said. "It could take a month or two. I know they want to get the very best qualified applications."
She said the chamber's promotion Let's Eat! Englewood will go on as planned from Sept. 17 to Oct. 1.
"There are some fun new things included in this year's event," Parks said. "Some restaurants were creative and added specialty items."
Let's Eat! Englewood is a chamber-sponsored event to help restaurants during the slowest time of the season. Participating restaurants offer lunch and dinner specials.
Next week, Varner will address the members at a luncheon at the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club.
"We are doing the annual president's luncheon where the current president gives a state of the chamber to past presidents," Parks said. "Because of COVID-19, we cannot have both the president's address and the volunteer appreciation. So we will be honoring the volunteers in October at Farlow's."
Parks anticipates the operation will run smoothly while the board searches for Hill's replacement.
"I've got good support from the board," she said. "There shouldn't be any problems or changes in what we deliver to our membership."
