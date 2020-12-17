ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay High School alumnus Doug Izzo is the new executive director of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber announced Thursday that Izzo will officially begin his duties Jan. 4.
Izzo was most recently employed at the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce, working as membership support from 2012-13 and then as government affairs liaison from 2013 to present, according to his resume. It also shows he earned his bachelor of arts degree from Eckerd College in St. Petersburg in May 2013 as a communication major with a minor in political science and business management.
From 2006-2009, Izzo was manager of now-gone Rotonda Pizza & Subs in the Placida Village shopping center. In 2008, he managed Robert Skidmore's successful campaign for Charlotte County Commission.
It was around that time he served as an intern at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, the organization he was hired this week to lead.
“Doug’s strong background and experience in tourism and government affairs is going to be a great asset to our chamber,” said Jonathan Varner, the chamber's president in a statement.
The chamber's president-elect Brian Faro added, "I am super excited we were able to find a well-qualified candidate who has a history in the Englewood area. Doug's love for the community is bringing him back home, and we are looking forward to the experiences he brings from his extensive chamber and community involvement in the Tampa Bay Area."
Izzo replaces Ed Hill, who resigned from the chamber Sept. 11. Kim Parks, who is the interim executive director, will continue as membership director, according to Faro.
"Please join me in welcoming Doug Izzo back home to Englewood," Faro said. "I know Doug and Kim Parks will continue to lead this organization in the right direction and we are all looking forward to a successful 2021."
