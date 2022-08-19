Shane Whitmore

Incoming Englewood Chamber President Shane Whitmore speaks at the luncheon while past presidents Brian Faro, Keith Farlow and Bill Truex listen.

ROTONDA — With 12 ex-presidents in the room, each championed for an important topic for the Enlgewood community — from renewing the 1 mil tax referendum for Charlotte County Public Schools to the return of the two-day F.A.M.E. music festival at the new Pioneer Plaza.

Presidents — past, present and future — of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce were honored this week at a Rotonda Golf & Country Club luncheon.


