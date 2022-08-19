The recent Englewood Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Rotonda Golf & Country Club drew several former presidents. Pictured are, from left, Keith Farlow, Brian Faro, Kathleen Callahan (current president), Jon Cole, Bill Truex, David Kelly, Jonathan Varner, Mary Smedley, Karen Current, Nita Cole and in front, Dorian Popescu.
sun photos by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex who was the chamber president 2011 and 2012, tells the members about his construction business at the luncheon.
ROTONDA — With 12 ex-presidents in the room, each championed for an important topic for the Enlgewood community — from renewing the 1 mil tax referendum for Charlotte County Public Schools to the return of the two-day F.A.M.E. music festival at the new Pioneer Plaza.
Presidents — past, present and future — of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce were honored this week at a Rotonda Golf & Country Club luncheon.
Each was recognized for their years of service and then spoke briefly between eating shrimp tacos and steak salads.
Mary Smedley, managing broker for Michael Saunders & Company Englewood and Boca Grande, and the chamber’s 2019 president, said tickets are nearly sold out for the Manasota Mystique “Your Yellowstone” evening. The Nov. 4 event at the Crestwood Circus Ranch in Englewood is a fundraiser for the chamber.
Brian Faro, of Paradise Exclusive real estate, the 2021 past president, said the Charlotte County School District’s 1 mil property tax was passed by the voters tremendously helped schools in Englewood, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. He said the extension is up for a renewal vote in November and encouraged people to support it.
“It’s not a new tax,” Faro said.
Faro’s children go to Englewood Elementary School in Sarasota County but will transition into Charlotte County for middle and high school.
“If it’s not renewed for four more years, there will be a great loss to each school,” he said. “We need everyone to vote yes for success.”
The funding pays for enhanced school security, recruiting and retaining teachers and employees with competitive salaries and student enrichment.
The 2008 president, Karen Current, reveals something some in the room already knew.
“I’m married to an otter,” she said as the crowd laughed.
Current explained her husband, Alfred, is a candidate in the running for Mayor for a Day competition ending the Pioneer Days celebration. He is running to promote Rotary Club of Englewood’s Josh the Otter water safety program for children.
“I don’t have a bucket for donations, but I do have a hand,” she said.
Current was the president the same year the chamber restarted its Leadership Englewood program which is now accepting applications for the Class of 2022-2023.
Others at the luncheon promoted upcoming events including the long-awaited return of the weekend music festival, put on by the Friends for the Advancement of Music Education, F.A.M.E. Their Music City festival is set for Nov. 11-12 at Pioneer Plaza, featuring local musical acts, food and fun, all to benefit school music students.
The Englewood Boys & Girls Club are gearing up to sell tickets for its Dec. 3 fundraiser to help build a new facility in Englewood. Tickets will go on sale on Dec. 1.
For the 25th year, Dollars For Mammograms Inc. is holding its Grocery Benefit. This year’s drawing, sponsored by Key Agency and Short Stop Printing, is Nov. 14. There are three grand prizes of $350 each. Tickets are seven for $10 and available at Michael Saunders & Company in Englewood.
Dollars For Mammograms serves all of Venice, North Port, Englewood, Grove City, Rotonda West, Cape Haze, Placida, Boca Grande, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.
