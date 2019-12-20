ENGLEWOOD — They've returned to Englewood with a forth-place national championship trophy.
The Englewood Cats 10 & Under cheerleaders returned from Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee after competing against teams across the United States.
"For some of these girls, it's their first time cheering," said Andrew Mitchell, Cats cheer director. "We are all excited about how well they did."
After five decades of Pop Warner, the Englewood Cats exited the league in May. Board members decided to join the American Youth Football league.
Three Cats cheerleading teams — 8-and-under, 10-and-under team, 14-and-under team — added more stunts and made their routines more challenging for the Kissimmee competition. They faced veteran cheerleaders at the national competition, Mitchell said.
"We had to raise $185 per child for registration and then hotel rooms at $130 a night," Mitchell said. "It was a $17,000 trip. We did a lot of fundraising. The community was really good to us. It was a great experience for our girls and their families."
On Thursday, the teams gathered and celebrated their accomplishments as a new league.
The Cats are having a cheer skills camp in the spring, just before the new season begins.
For more information, email englewoodcatspw@gmail.com or call 941-286-2203.
