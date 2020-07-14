ENGLEWOOD - A baby was airlifted to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersberg from the Merchant Crossing parking lot in Englewood on Tuesday after falling on its head shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS received a call to Manor Road where a 5-month-old child reportedly fell on his head.
The boy's condition was described as "conscious and alert."
But because the child injured its head, emergency personnel decided to have the child airlifted to All Children's Hospital, according to Englewood Area Fire Control District and Charlotte Fire & EMS reports.
