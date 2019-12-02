Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America at Gulf Pines Memorial Park, Englewood, is seeking donations for wreaths to be placed at the graves of each of the 1,550 veterans interred at the cemetery, on Dec. 14. If you wish to help, wreath costs $15, and for every two donations, the organization gets a third wreath for free.Please make your checks out to " Wreaths Across America" and send them to Nancy Carstens at P.O. Box 3553, Placida FL 33946.
Card party
The St. Francis Women’s Guild, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood, will have a card party Wednesday, Dec. 4 in the Parrish Hall. Doors open at 11 a.m. with a lunch after 11:30 a.m. Play cards or games until 2:30 p.m. Make a reservation by Dec. 2 at www.sfoachurch.com or 941-697-4899 ext. 6. Tickets are $8 and includes lunch, drinks, playing time and door prizes. All are welcome to attend.
Mac Users meet
The Englewood Area Mac Users Group will meet from 1:30-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
While the December meeting is also a party, this meeting will also feature some very valuable information to help users get the most out of their computer, iPhone or iPad. Angela Taylor, member from South Venice, will be demonstrating the new Apple Credit Card and several other new features from Apple. Carl Gaites, EAMUG Past President from Venice, will be leading a fun game of Apple Team Trivia. New board members will be elected. Refreshments will be served for members and guests as everyone checks the Swap Meet Table.
The Englewood Area Macintosh User Group is fast-approaching its 30th year of operation. EAMUG is one of the oldest Apple User Groups in Florida. For more information about the group, check www.EAMUG.org.
Recreation sites closing
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park pool and recreation center will be closed Thursday, Dec. 5, for annual staff training. Also closed that day will be Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center, North Charlotte Regional Park recreation center, and Port Charlotte Beach Park pool and recreation center
Tringali Park recreation center and South County Regional Park pool and recreation center will remain open for business 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 5. For information, contact Jill Boyd at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Englewood Opry
The Englewood Opry is in its second season playing free classic country and bluegrass music at 5:30 p.m. Thursday nights at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave. Players include Ev Doege and The Sidemen with Classic Country, and Jake Lohr and Roy Smallwood with the Gulf Breeze Bluegrass bands. There will be guest entertainers by invitation. Come early with a lawn chair and a friend and plan to stay late.
Project Graduation
Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation committee will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Media Center in Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. The committee is part of a nonprofit organization that plans a graduation-night gathering each year for the Lemon Bay graduating class. The all-night event includes games, activities, dancing, prizes, a memory walk and lots of food. Graduating seniors are encouraged to stay with their classmates one last time in this safe environment for the entire evening.
The committee meets twice monthly on Thursdays to organize fundraisers and plan for the event. Parents of all LBHS students are invited to participate. For more information, email projgradlbhs@yahoo.com, like Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation on Facebook, or plan to attend a meeting.
Lions flea market
The Englewood Lions Flea Market is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Sunday of each month at the Lions Clubhouse, 4611 Placida Road, Englewood. The next one is Dec. 8. Shop for crafts, jewelry, yard sales items, lots of food and knicknacks. Vendors are wanted. For more information, contact Kathy at 941-830-0129.
Art show, bake sale
The “Art Under the Influence” artists are holding their annual art show along with the South Gulf Cove Homeowners Association from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the South Gulf Cove Pavilion, 14859 Ingraham Blvd., Port Charlotte. Enjoy a wide range of original, affordable art, meet the artists and take home some tasty baked goods. Find that special piece of art for you or to give as a wonderful Christmas gift. As an added bonus, several artists do commission work including pet portraits. Get that special piece of art work done to your specifications. The artwork on display includes works in acrylic, watercolor, mixed media, alcohol ink, etc. Several artists from the South Gulf Cove community include Suzanne Parrott, Gloria Diangelo, and Rosana Halprine as well as other artists from Port Charlotte including Linda Mello, Diane Brooks, Dawn Suslick, Fran Vaughan and Adrienne Lasky.
The show will be held in conjunction with the association's annual bake sale. All proceeds from the bake sale will be donated to the Douglas T. Jacobson Veterans Nursing Home in Port Charlotte. Refreshments will be served.
AMVETS Auxiliary
AMVETS 777 Ladies Auxiliary, meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the post, 3386 N. Access Road, Englewood. The Post encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working towards helping veterans. Please contact Tina Bond at amvetsaux777fl@gmail.com or 330-618-7295 for information.
Pool maintenance
The Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park pool, 7001 San Casa Drive, Englewood, will be closed Dec. 9-15 for annual maintenance. For information, contact Sean Vitarelli at 941-681-3743 or Sean.Vitarelli@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Toastmasters open house
The Englewood Toastmasters Club is holding an open house at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at their new meeting location, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce's Community Room, 601 S. Indiana Ave. The theme for the evening is "Get a Head Start on your 2020 New Year's Resolution." Learn how to overcome your fear of public speaking, enhance your leadership skills, acquire communication skills. Gain self-confidence in your personal and professional life. Enjoy Christmas cookies, sip apple cider and enjoy the Toastmasters Experience. The community is invited. RSVP by Dec. 6 to Mary Leadbetter 941-697-1352.
Rotonda Woman's Club
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will meet at 10 a.m. Dec. 12 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle at Broadmoor Park. Social time begins at 9 a.m. The Tonettes will sing Christmas songs and club members will perform a skit. The club encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working toward the betterment of our community and for those less fortunate. For information, visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org, or contact Membership Chairman Clare at rwwcmembership@hotmail.com. Membership is not exclusive to Rotonda West residents, and guests are always welcome.
Manta Market
The Manta Market returns to Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school. The next one is Dec. 14. The public is invited to check out the variety of up to 90 vendors, selling produce, art, artisanal and prepared food, and more. For more information about shopping and vendors, visit Manta Market on Facebook or email mantamarket@comcast.net.
Spaghetti dinner
Everyone is invited to a delicious spaghetti dinner fundraiser hosted by Boy Scout Troop 776 from 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove). Tickets are $10; children 11 and younger are $6. Pay at the door, or call Larry Davis at 770-869-5618 or visit the office weekdays. Proceeds help with camping trips and other events. For more information, call the church at 941-697-1747.
'Blue Holiday' service
The Congregational Care Ministry of Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood, will provide a special comforting ”Blue Holiday” Service from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Refreshments will be served after the service. It should be the “most wonderful time of the year,” but for many who are feeling loss, the Christmas season can be the "hardest time of the year.” Many are saddened by events of the past; filled with memories of the loss of a loved one, a relationship, a pet or one’s health. This service is designed to help fill that void. Musical selections will be performed by “Evening of Roses,” a local harpist and flutist duo. Solo selections will be performed by Michele Pruyn, the lead singer in Yesterday Once More: A Tribute to the Carpenters. All are welcome. The love, prayers and fellowship of others can bring healing of the spirit. RSVP to 941-474-1989 or email office@christlutheranfleng.org.
Lighting of the Lighthouse
The Barrier Island Parks Society will have its annual "Lighting of the Lighthouse," Dec. 14 at the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse & Museum, 880 Belcher Road, Boca Grande. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the lighthouse will be lit at 5:45 p.m. Enjoy live music by Kenny Rose and complimentary appetizers, and wine for a small donation. The gift shop will be open, and there will be a unique silent auction. Proceeds benefit the lighthouse and museum, and the four local barrier island state parks. Visit www.barrierislandparkssociety.org or call 941 964-006.
Christmas programs
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove) will have special Christmas programs of music Dec. 15. The Festival of Lessons & Carols program will be performed at the 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. traditional services, and at the 9:30 a.m. contemporary service. For more information, contact the church at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Blue Christmas service
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove) will have a special Blue Christmas service of remembrance and hope at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Not everyone is upbeat and cheery for the Christmas holidays. There are many reasons to feel blue – dealing with the death of a loved one, facing life after divorce or separation, coping with the loss of a job, living with cancer or some other disease that puts a question mark over your future. These and many other situations can make parties and joviality painful for many people. If you or someone you know is having a difficult time this Christmas season, please join us. Call 941-697-1747, email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
Christmas Eve services
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove) has planned three candlelight Christmas Eve services for Dec. 24. Contemporary service is at 4:30 p.m., traditional worship is at 8 p.m, and quiet, meditative Communion service is at 11:30 p.m. Call 941-697-1747, email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
Craft show vendors
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) and set for Feb. 21-22, 2020. Spots are $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281.
Stump Pass Park fundraiser
The Friends of Stump Pass Beach State Park will host a “Beach Bash For Stump Pass” from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass Marina, 260 Maryland Ave., Englewood
The Friends supports the State Park by providing programs and equipment to enhance the experience of all who visit the most beautiful beach in Charlotte County. The group is raising money to buy the rangers an all-terrain vehicle to use on the park's trails and beaches. Tickets are $50 and available at www.eventbrite.com. Live Caribbean music by steel drum player Harold Antoine, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and free boat rides (while seats last and weather permitting) are included. Cash bar, silent auction, and beautiful sunset also available. For more information on sponsorship, tickets, or Vacation Getaway chance tickets contact FriendsofStumpPass@gmail.com.
