Card party
The St. Francis Women’s Guild card party will be Jan. 8 at the Parish Hall, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood (Grove City). Doors open at 11 a.m. with a lunch served after 11:30 a.m. Play cards or games until 2:30 p.m. Please make reservations by Jan. 6 at www.sfoachaturch.com, or call 941-697-4899 ext. 6 and leave a message with your name, phone number and number of people at your table. Tickets are $8 and includes lunch, drinks, playing time and door prizes. All are welcome.
Rotonda Woman’s Club
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle at Broadmoor Park. Social time begins at 9 a.m. followed by a meeting at 10 am. The first meeting of the new year will feature an arts and craft show displaying items made by club women in various Art categories. Winners of today’s competition will move on to a District competition. The Club encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working toward the betterment of our community. For further information visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org, or contact club Membership Chairman at rwwcmembership@hotmail.com. Membership is not exclusive to Rotonda West residents and guests are always welcome.
Pancake breakfast, blood drive
The Knights of Columbus of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood, will sponsor a blood drive Sunday, Jan. 12, during pancake breakfast. The Big Red Bus from OneBlood will be at the church parking lot from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All donors will receive a free pancake breakfast, a T-shirt, a Culvers coupon, a Bealls discount coupon and a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. Your donation helps save lives.
The pancake breakfast will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The delicious meal includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausages, biscuits and gravy, orange juice and coffee or tea made with love by our Knights of Columbus, council 7672. Cost is $6, children under 12 eat free. Proceeds go to support our local charities.
Murder Mystery dinner
Are you a sleuth? Like to solve a good mystery? The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda W., i sponsoring a Murder Mystery Dinner on Jan. 18. Cocktail Hour is 5-6 pm, continuing on with family-style dinner from 6-7 p.m., featuring homemade baked ziti, salad, garlic bread with dessert and coffee. Cost is $25 ($45 per couple). Eight people per table. Deadline for tickets is Jan. 10. No walk-ins. Call Tina, Delores or Laura at 697-3616 for details.
Craft show vendors
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) and set for Feb. 21-22, 2020. Spots are $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281.
Stump Pass Park fundraiser
The Friends of Stump Pass Beach State Park will host a “Beach Bash For Stump Pass” from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass Marina, 260 Maryland Ave., Englewood
The Friends supports the State Park by providing programs and equipment to enhance the experience of all who visit the most beautiful beach in Charlotte County. The group is raising money to buy the rangers an all-terrain vehicle to use on the park’s trails and beaches. Tickets are $50 and available at www.eventbrite.com. Live Caribbean music by steel drum player Harold Antoine, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and free boat rides (while seats last and weather permitting) are included. Cash bar, silent auction, and beautiful sunset also available. For more information on sponsorship, tickets, or Vacation Getaway chance tickets contact FriendsofStumpPass@gmail.com.
Historian to speak
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center welcomes back Historian John McCarthy, executive director of Historic Spanish Point, for a fundraising event at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. McCarthy will talk about the impacts of rising seas to the preservation strategies of local historical treasures, such as Manasota Key Burial site, Historical Spanish Pint, and Egmont Key. Learn how archeologists, local citizens, and Florida’s Native Americans are working to protect the past. Included in the $12 entrance fee ($8 for Friends of CHEC) are complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres. Reservations are mandatory at 941-475-0769.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.