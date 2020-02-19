Seafood 101
Join award-winning cookbook author and celebrity Chef Warren Caterson at a fundraising event for the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center on Feb. 27 at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. Learn how to prepare your fresh catch (or market find) like a professional with this entertaining and energetic presentation. Included in the $12 entrance fee ($8 for Friends of CHEC) are complimentary light refreshments in addition to Chef Warren’s samples. Socializing is 5 p.m., with the presentation at 5:30 PM. Space is limited so reservations are mandatory for the informational event. Phone 941-475-0769 to reserve your space.
Rummage saleThe GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will sponsor a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 28 at the Rotonda West Community Center in Broadmoor Park, 646 Rotonda Circle. Household items, clothing, craft items, jewelry, books, and baked goods will be available. All proceeds will benefit the Englewood Community Care Clinic, Englewood Meals On Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, and the GFWC RWWC General Fund. For more information, please contact Linda Muir at 941-697-0505.
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club welcomes new members. Residency in Rotonda West is not a requirement. If interested, contact Clare Imrie at 941-214-8553 or rwwcmembership@hotmail.com.
LBHS Poetry SlamThe Lemon Bay High School’s 7th Annual Poetry Slam “Shout Out at the Bay” is set for For 6:30 p.m. March 3 in the school’s Black Box Theater. The public is invited and admission is free.
This long-running LBHS event will pay $100 to the winner, $50 for the runner up, and several random gift cart prizes for participants. Register for Poetry Slam before Feb. 21. Practice is Feb. 28. There is no cost to register. Check out the LBHS homepage for more information at yourcharlotteschools.net, or contact Mrs. Roach for more information.
Buchan Airport Fly-InThe 14th Annual Buchan Airport Fly-In is set for 9 a.m. to noon March 7 on the south side of Buchan Airport, 1390 Old Englewood Road. Watch the planes fly in and park while you eat breakfast under a tent. Quiche, pastries, orange juice and coffee served for $6. View vintage, experimental, homebuilt and general aviation aircraft. Meet and greet visiting aviators. Proceeds benefit LBHS scholarships. For additional information, please contact Dan Harrison at 941-474-1551 or conquestmusic@comcast.net.
Sailing classesLearn to sail or refresh your skills with Englewoood Sailing Association’s Adult Sailing Class, March 9-12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at the ESA Sailing Center at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Cost is $195 and registration opens Feb. 10 at the Englewood SKY Family YMCA. ESA instructors are certified through U.S. Sailing, trained in CPR and First Aid. Contact Rosemary at 941-223-9807 or visit englewoodsailing.org. Must be 18 or older.
Blue Jean Ball 2020The Englewood Elementary PTA will hold its annual fundraising Blue Jean Ball 2020, at 6 p.m. April 4 at the Limpin’ Donkey Saloon barn behind 570 Pinto Trail, Englewood. Tickets are $100 per person, or $40 for EES employees. Dress code is “Western Fun.” For more information, contact Rachel Faro at rachelmariefaro@gmail.com, or visit whoozin.com/EESBLUEJEANBALL2020 to purchase tickets.
Fun chorusThe Englewood Fun Chorus has begun rehearsals for their planned March 29 spring show. Rehearsals are 4-6 p.m. Mondays in the Choir Room of the Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. If you love to sing, you are welcome to join.
Englewood OpryThe Englewood Opry is in its second season of free Thursday night classic country and bluegrass music at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays. Players include Ev Dodge and The Sidemen with Classic Country, and Jake Lohr and Roy Smallwood with the Gulf Breeze Bluegrass bands. There will be guest entertainers by invitation. Come early with a lawn chair and a friend and plan to stay late.
Friend to FriendFriend to Friend meets from 1-3 p.m. each Tuesday at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). This social gathering provides a place where adults of all ages can meet for fellowship, fun, and laughter! All you need to bring is a non-alcoholic beverage for yourself, a wide open heart, and a welcome spirit. On the third Tuesday of every month, the group meets at noon and and goes out for lunch. All are welcome to come make a friend. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jubilee Café
Jubilee Café, held from 9 a.m.-noon each Tuesday in the Parish Hall of St. David’s Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood, is a place to reset, to take a small break when life’s stresses seem too much for the moment. To talk to someone if you want, or simply relax and unwind in the company of others. You may even want to sit awhile in the comfy Reading Room or take in the beauty of the meditative garden. Enjoy free homemade pastries, cookies, and hot, fresh coffee or tea. If your electronic devices also need recharging, you can do that too.
AMVETS Karaoke
Englewood’s new AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday and Friday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call the post at 941-460-8755.
Pig Pickin’ craft show
The 7th annual Pig Pickin’ and Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) is set for Feb. 21-22. The Arts & Craft Fair is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 21 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22. The Pig Pickin’ is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Ticket are $12 for Chef Alfred’s pulled pork or chicken plus extras, sauce. Eat in or pick up. Also choose cookies for $5 per container. On Saturday, Feb. 22, enjoy Boy Scout Troop 776’s pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $10 and includes pancakes, an omelet bar with Chef Alfred and his Junior Chefs, and more. Get tickets in the church office, 941-697-1747.
Health & Wellness Fair
Area residents will an opportunity for a variety of health screenings and information at the Eighth Annual Health & Wellness Fair, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living, 550 Rotonda Blvd W. There is no admission charge. Proceeds from a raffle and food service will benefit St. David’s Jubilee Center which provides food, clothing and other supplies to under-served families and the homeless. Healthy living is the underlining theme. More than 28 agencies will be on hand to offer a range of services from blood pressure checks, dental, hearing, CPR, blood sugar testing and many more. Prize drawings will be offered, as well as lunch service. For more information contact Brenda Peckham at 941-698-1198.
Storyteller at library
Join storyteller Dave Bernheisel for a free program from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Englewood Charlotte Library’s meeting room, 3450 N. Access Road. The presentation “Saving a Maritime Treasure” is the story of saving the historic lightship Overfalls, encased in seven feet of mud, and putting her in a setting worthy of her past and the crews who served aboard. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library. For more information, call 941-681-3736.
Giant book sale
The Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library will have a fundraising book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the library, 3450 Access Road. Due to the incredibly generous donation of 3000 plus books, this sale is a must for book-lovers. Tables are inside and outside. All are welcome.
Sailing open house
Englewood Sailing Association open house will be 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 22 at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., in Englewood. ESA is an all volunteer, non-profit teaching organization introducing youth and adults to the world of sailing. They are looking for potential volunteers. No prior sailing experience is required. To learn more about ESA, visit englewoodsailing.org. or call 941-500-9622.
Democrats meet
The Englewood Democratic Club meet at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St. Members will elect officers and board members for 2020. Members will gather afterward at Stefano’s Restaurant, 401 S. Indiana Ave., for a social get-together. Democrats registered to vote in Florida are eligible to join the club as voting members, and any U.S. registered voter, regardless of affiliation, may join the Club as an associate (non-voting) member. The club will meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month at the library. For more information call 941-475-4607, email englewooddemclub@gmail.com or go to www.englewooddemclub.org.
Italian Night
The Knights of Columbus, Council 7672 will celebrate Italian Night from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Parish Hall of St. Francis of Assisi, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Spaghetti, meat balls, sausage, garlic bread, salad, dessert and a drink is $10, free for kids under 12. Proceeds go to local charities. Large tables can be reserved by texting 609-703-1332.
