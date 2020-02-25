Democratic Club
The Englewood Democratic Club meet at 4:45 p.m. today, Feb. 26, at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St. Members will elect officers and board members for 2020. Members will gather afterward at Stefano's Restaurant, 401 S. Indiana Ave., for a social get-together. Democrats registered to vote in Florida are eligible to join the club as voting members, and any U.S. registered voter, regardless of affiliation, may join the Club as an associate (non-voting) member. The club will meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month at the library. For more information call 941-475-4607, email englewooddemclub@gmail.com or go to www.englewooddemclub.org.
Italian Night
The Knights of Columbus, Council 7672 will celebrate Italian Night from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the Parish Hall of St. Francis of Assisi, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Spaghetti, meat balls, sausage, garlic bread, salad, dessert and a drink is $10, free for kids under 12. Proceeds go to local charities. Large tables can be reserved by texting 609-703-1332.
Seafood 101
Join award-winning cookbook author and celebrity Chef Warren Caterson at a fundraising event for the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. Learn how to prepare your fresh catch (or market find) like a professional with this entertaining and energetic presentation. Included in the $12 entrance fee ($8 for Friends of CHEC) are complimentary light refreshments in addition to Chef Warren’s samples. Socializing is 5 p.m., with the presentation at 5:30 PM. Space is limited so reservations are mandatory for the informational event. Phone 941-475-0769 to reserve your space.
Rummage sale
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club will sponsor a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 28, at the Rotonda West Community Center in Broadmoor Park, 646 Rotonda Circle. Household items, clothing, craft items, jewelry, books, and baked goods will be available. All proceeds will benefit the Englewood Community Care Clinic, Englewood Meals On Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, and the GFWC RWWC General Fund. For more information, please contact Linda Muir at 941-697-0505.
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club welcomes new members. Residency in Rotonda West is not a requirement. If interested, contact Clare Imrie at 941-214-8553 or rwwcmembership@hotmail.com.
LBHS Poetry Slam
The Lemon Bay High School’s 7th Annual Poetry Slam “Shout Out at the Bay” is set for For 6:30 p.m. March 3 in the school’s Black Box Theater. The public is invited and admission is free.
This long-running LBHS event will pay $100 to the winner, $50 for the runner up, and several random gift cart prizes for participants. Register for Poetry Slam before Feb. 21. Practice is Feb. 28. There is no cost to register. Check out the LBHS homepage for more information at yourcharlotteschools.net, or contact Mrs. Roach for more information.
Buchan Airport Fly-In
The 14th Annual Buchan Airport Fly-In is set for 9 a.m. to noon March 7 on the south side of Buchan Airport, 1390 Old Englewood Road. Watch the planes fly in and park while you eat breakfast under a tent. Quiche, pastries, orange juice and coffee served for $6. View vintage, experimental, homebuilt and general aviation aircraft. Meet and greet visiting aviators. Proceeds benefit LBHS scholarships. For additional information, please contact Dan Harrison at 941-474-1551 or conquestmusic@comcast.net.
Manta Market
The Manta Market returns to Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school. The next one is March 7. The public is invited to check out the variety of up to 90 vendors, selling produce, art, artisanal and prepared food, and more. For more information about shopping and vendors, visit Manta Market on Facebook or email mantamarket@comcast.net.
Lions flea market
The Englewood Lions Flea Market is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Sunday of each month at the Lions Clubhouse, 4611 Placida Road, Englewood. The next one is March 8. Shop for crafts, jewelry, yard sales items, lots of food and knicknacks. Vendors are wanted. For more information, contact Kathy at 941-830-0129.
Project Graduation
Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation committee will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Media Center in Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. The committee is part of a nonprofit organization that plans a graduation-night gathering each year for the Lemon Bay graduating class. The all-night event includes games, activities, dancing, prizes, a memory walk and lots of food. Graduating seniors are encouraged to stay with their classmates one last time in this safe environment for the entire evening. The committee meets twice monthly on Thursdays to organize fundraisers and plan for the event. Parents of all LBHS students are invited to participate. For more information, email projgradlbhs@yahoo.com, like Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation on Facebook, or plan to attend a meeting.
Sailing classes
Learn to sail or refresh your skills with Englewoood Sailing Association's Adult Sailing Class, March 9-12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at the ESA Sailing Center at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Cost is $195 and registration opens Feb. 10 at the Englewood SKY Family YMCA. ESA instructors are certified through U.S. Sailing, trained in CPR and First Aid. Contact Rosemary at 941-223-9807 or visit englewoodsailing.org. Must be 18 or older.
Blue Jean Ball 2020
The Englewood Elementary PTA will hold its annual fundraising Blue Jean Ball 2020, at 6 p.m. April 4 at the Limpin’ Donkey Saloon barn behind 570 Pinto Trail, Englewood. Tickets are $100 per person, or $40 for EES employees. Dress code is “Western Fun.” For more information, contact Rachel Faro at rachelmariefaro@gmail.com, or visit whoozin.com/EESBLUEJEANBALL2020 to purchase tickets.
